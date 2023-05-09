Jessica Goicoechea flaunts her figure in a plunging green dress as she attends a charity gala

Jessica Goicoechea made sure all eyes were on her as she attended the People In Red charity gala in Barcelona, ​​Spain on Monday.

The model, 26, effortlessly turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived at the event in a plunging green dress.

The stunner, who went braless for the gala, drew attention to her look with an asymmetric hemline with a pleated detail.

Adding height to her frame with a pair of purple peep toe heels, Jessica put on a leggy display as she posed on the red carpet.

Letting her platinum locks fall over her shoulders, the beauty also wore a pair of silver hoop earrings.

Stunning: Jessica Giocoechea effortlessly turned heads at the People In Red charity gala in Barcelona as she arrived in a green dress with a plunging neckline

Jessica shared some snaps from inside the event where she was seen posing with rhythmic gymnast Natalia Timofeeva.

The star also shared a black and white close-up that showcased her natural beauty.

Jessica is in a relationship with Spanish footballer Marc Bartra, 32.

Marc is a Spanish footballer who now plays as a central defender for Trabzonspor and the Catalonia national team.

He was signed to FC Barcelona from 2010 to 2016 before moving to Borussia Dortmund and then Real Betis.

He was previously married to journalist Melissa Jimenez from 2017 to 2022, having started dating in 2014.

Melissa has made a name for herself covering motorcycle racing for Sky Italia.

The exes share three young children: Gala, seven, April, four, and Max, three.

Pals:Jessica shared some snaps from inside the event where she was seen posing with rhythmic gymnast Natalia Timofeeva

Radiant: The stunner, who went braless for the gala, drew more attention to her look with an asymmetrical hemline with a pleated detail

Sensational: The star also shared a black and white close-up that showcased her natural beauty

The footballer went public with his new girlfriend Jessica in November 2021, months after his split from ex-wife Melissa.

Meanwhile, Jessica first signed on as a model at the age of 15 and became a social media influencer with 1.8 million followers.

The Spanish beauty also has her own fashion collection “GOI by Jessica Goicoechea” and a cosmetics brand “Goicosmetics”.