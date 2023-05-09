Priyanka Chopra had a Marilyn Monroe moment in a plunging white dress





Priyanka Chopra just got hers Marilyn Monroe moment. While in New York on Monday, May 8, before appearing on ViewChopra was photographed wearing a white halter dress similar to the neckline and silhouette of Monroe’s iconic white dress with a pleated skirt, which she originally wore on the set of the 1955 film The seven-year itch. Monroe was photographed standing above a subway grate in the dress on the set of the film in New York in 1954, and the look has since become one of the most recognizable and referenced fashion moments of all. the temperature. Chopra’s white dress was maxi length, with a deep V-neckline and a halter strap that exposed her back. The dress is fitted throughout the bodice with a low waist. Chopra teamed the dress with white cat-eye sunglasses reminiscent of the 1950s, but modernized the ensemble with white pointy-toe heels. spring boots and hoop earrings. She wore her brunette hair in soft, glamorous curls and a parting in the middle. For makeup, she opted for very pink nuggets and a matte lip to match. Celebrity sightings in New York – May 08, 2023 Celebrity sightings in New York – May 08, 2023 Raymond Hall ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ak3J9FB4Vp6DNXqyomEzFw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzMTg-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/glamour_497/4cde78b73c6ee28d5815c6ad 2214a77b”/> Celebrity sightings in New York – May 08, 2023 Raymond Hall ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ak3J9FB4Vp6DNXqyomEzFw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEzMTg-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/glamour_497/4cde78b73c6ee28d5815c6ad2 214a77b” class=”caas – img”/> Raymond room Celebrity sightings in New York – May 08, 2023 Celebrity sightings in New York – May 08, 2023 Raymond room ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/J.kplsxX.4fIGgf2N1RJ2w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTExNzY-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/glamour_497/5ca86e14efcedb3d2129f7 8 ec19e5e5c “/> Celebrity sightings in New York – May 08, 2023 Raymond room ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/J.kplsxX.4fIGgf2N1RJ2w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTExNzY-/https://media.zenfs.com/en/glamour_497/5ca86e14efcedb3d2129f78 ec class 19e5e5c ” =”caas-img”/> Raymond room Lately, Priyanka Chopra is referencing the most iconic fashion moments of the 20th century. Last week, Chopra walked the infested with cockroaches carpet to the met gala in a dramatic black Valentino dress with white accents paired with the Bulgari Luna Blue Diamond, which was intentionally or unintentionally reminiscent of 1997’s Heart of the Ocean Titanic. Originally appeared on Charm

