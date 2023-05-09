Priyanka Chopra’s white halter dress is very Marilyn Monroe





To say that Priyanka Chopra is a busy bee right now is an understatement. The actor is currently participating in not one but two different press tours. The first, for his Amazon Video series VSitadel (with Richard Madden) aaaa and the other promoting his new romantic comedy, love one more time. Unsurprisingly, Priyanka Also got the wardrobe to match her impressive roles. From rocking a Vivienne Westwood liquid gold evening dress and scarlet red corset dress to rocking a silky pink Y2K-inspired cutout design, the actor’s wardrobe is one to watch. But after a few incredibly stylish weeks, she still isn’t done. The 40-year-old just left and took over another killer lewk: a plunging white halter top dress that gives major Marilyn Monroe vibes.

Just yesterday, Priyanka stepped out in New York wearing a classic sundress that makes our hearts sing. Arriving in front of a slew of waiting photographers, Priyanka looked cool as a cucumber in a sleeveless white midi with a very low neckline ending at the waist. The star accessorized the dress with matching ivory pieces, including pointy boots and a retro-inspired pair of cat-eye sunglasses. Yeah, it gives old Hollywood glamor with a 2023 twist and, for one, I can’t get enough of it. See the look for yourself here: Getty Images The plunging neckline and halter top, cinched waist and voluminous skirt – this look is very reminiscent of Marilyn’s iconic pleated midi from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itchfamous photo exploding in the air when the Marily stood above a subway grate. Getty Images When it comes to hair and makeup, Priyanka went for a more modern combo consisting of a wavy blow-dry, pink lip and a subtle feline swipe on her eyes. Getty Images Can’t wait to see what she wears next <33 Follow Natacha on instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/fashion/celebrity/a43833848/priyanka-chopra-white-halterneck-dress/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos