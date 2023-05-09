Bespoke wedding dress: everything you need to know about designing your own

I had my first date with Emma a little over a year before my wedding date, and while I already knew the basics of what I wanted my wedding dress to look like – the sleeves, the neckline, the corset – the following thirteen months saw my dress evolve dramatically with each fitting.

Designing in 3D is always so much easier than committing to a design on paper, says Emma. It would be impossible to design the exact wedding dress someone wants after just a half hour meeting, in some cases we can get the basics right, but in most cases the dress really does evolve from one adjustment to another.

And it’s okay if you don’t really know what you want at this point, so don’t panic. Everybody knows what they don’t like, so most often we start from there.

I find it important not to overwhelm my wives when we first meet, but rather to break the process down into stages. It works well for those with conflicting ideas, we can prototype all the different styles as a process of elimination until the look is balanced.

Trends that seem popular right now are silhouettes and statement veils. Sharper looks and textured fabrics are definitely a more popular choice lately, compared to decorative floral embroideries which were more preferred.

SECOND AND THIRD DATE – CANVAS FITTINGS

You’ll then either have one or two canvases (pronounced tw-aal, not toil, I learned quickly), which basically allows you to try on a very basic version of your dress to check the size and fit of everything before pattern is then cut out the planned fabric.

As this fabric is not precious, you can get creative on these appointments, cutting in the bust if you want a different neckline (like I did), cutting it in the back for lift or lowering things or removing part of the train.

First fitting of canvas with original neckline Second canvas with updated neckline

Since it’s still so early in the process, it’s a great opportunity to play around with your options, trying out overskirts in different fabrics and experimenting with voiles (it was on this date that I decided that I definitely wanted the more traditional veil on my face).

Since I wanted my sleeves to be loose, they didn’t have to be made in the canvas fabric, but once Emma perfected the fit of the body of the dress, we started shaping the concept of tulle sleeves, parting the cinched accents with ribbon and a wider lapel at the cuff to confirm the silhouette we were going for.

Practice tightening the sleeves

FOURTH APPOINTMENT – FIRST FIT IN THE DRESS

This is a very exciting date, because it’s your first date real dress. Fear not, however, as many changes can still be made at this stage – a major advantage for bespoke.

I didn’t feel at all confident about having that much back in hindsight, so we played around with little tufts of tulle, bows and twists before landing on the final draped knot.

I originally wanted the dress to be really stripped down to fit in with the rawness of the ruins of the castle we were getting married in, but once I saw the simple neckline I felt it had the looks unfinished.