Easy, but high: fashion takes a step in the direction of adults

Fashion is growing this spring in a season that is defined by a laid-back approach to refined tailoring. The comfort aesthetic first cemented during the pandemic has been enhanced by more refined garments, but it’s not the buttoned-up, sharply cut suit of yore. There is a sense of freedom in this new normal. The key word is ease.

Generous proportions created with oversized lapels and bold shoulders are a recurring theme. The costume is expansive, deconstructed and draped. Think generously sized shoulders at Proenza Schouler, Alexander McQueen and Wardrobe.NYC. The soft green tones of Lanvin’s baggy men’s suits and JW Anderson’s generously pleated wide-leg pants recall the sensual, lightly structured silhouette of Giorgio Armani in his american gigolo time. At Loewe and trendy Beirut brand Renaissance Renaisance, jackets are sculpted in the style of 1960s Cristobal Balenciagas designs. Crisp, oversized shirt dresses and dressing gowns (see Prada) stand apart from the body.

These looks contrast sharply with the growing exuberance of 2022 when, fresh out of pandemic restrictions, fashion burst into a festive mood, festooned with puffs, tulle and sequins, including on the menswear catwalks. .

Wed coming out of COVID, people had been hibernating in their homes and offices for two years and needed a sense of release, so they went for vibrant and very colorful pieces, says Richard Simons, vice president of purchasing at Simons . It was all about celebrating and updating the wardrobe to get back to work. But now the keywords are personalization and refinement. It’s more sophisticated, discreet.

The shift in fashion direction was perhaps no more clearly articulated than at Boss’ Miami spring show in March. Actress Pamela Anderson opened the presentation, her hair pulled back casually, wearing the new statement suit with its light, flowy layers. It’s powerful, yet it’s comfortable, says Simons of the softer approach to structured pieces.

The shift to refined but non-restrictive clothing reflects a new sense of purpose. What we’re seeing is a return, in many ways, to clothes, not suits, says Nicholas Mellamphy, founder of Toronto-based luxury women’s clothing boutique Cabine. We are living in a serious time where the rights and freedoms of people are under threat all over the world, you need adult pants to deal with this.

Its customers, while they appreciate the fun and extravagance that fashion can bring to our lives, now gravitate firmly towards quality of fit and longevity through premium fabrics, reserving those more original looks for special occasions.

As columnists and influencers who dissected Gwyneth Paltrows’ courtroom wardrobe during her recent ski accident trial in Utah noted of her baggy cashmere suits and sleazy overcoats, sartorial discretion is the word. Embrace the stealthy spirit of wealth with Rows soft-shouldered, double-breasted double-faced cashmere jacket or, from Parisian label Lemaire, a stand-up collar shirt with matching trousers in unexpected silk crepe. A casual garment in a refined material, see Saint Laurent leather trench coats, is now the ultimate in fashion.

In menswear, the usually playful Paul Smith washed out his color palette and tied sportcoats around his models’ hips with the nonchalance of a hoodie. Dries Van Noten used pleats and cargo pockets to add more volume to his already fluid pants. Fendis leather jackets took on the boxy, enlarged silhouette of workwear.

The discipline is reflected in the relative sobriety of these cuts and colors. Simons also attributes some of the caution to current concerns. For me, there’s a connection where we’re living in a bit of a darker moment, he says. There is a war, a recession, people are worried. So we came from the enthusiasm and the desire to be joyful and we always want to celebrate fashion and beauty. But it’s definitely quieter.

Irene Kim, a Toronto lawyer turned personal stylist, points out that it’s natural for fashion to reach a saturation point before shifting gears. She couldn’t be happier that the tailoring is moving away from the slim, cropped and tailored fit while providing a counterpoint to the pandemic-fueled boom in athleisure. Hanging out, we had nowhere to go, she said. Now there is a freshness.

Kim strayed from tailored tailoring for several years, drawn to wider, tapered pants and longer blazers inspired by menswear (although finding them for herself or for clients had been difficult until recently). The updated silhouette, with its dropped shoulders and oversized sleeves, suits his take on suits. I like having a blazer. It looks like it’s just that extra piece of interest to add more complexity to an outfit, Kim says. Shes a proponent of adding tension by loosely cinching a jacket over a pleated skirt.

This trend may have emerged for spring, but it has come to fruition in the fall 2023 collections. Deliberately oversized blazers at Miu Miu, shiny double-breasted coats at Herms and chunky pants at Louis Vuitton all signal that this moment is more than a blink of an eye. Come fall, the casual feeling of pandemic dressing may well fade in our rearview mirror, but thankfully the feeling of comfort will remain.

SOBER THINKING

Subtle tweaks to detail and proportion, such as the pleats and cropped hem of Loewes tailored trousers, give an otherwise classic look a modern edge.

SURFACE TENSION

Texture, whether in the weave of a Herms crop top or the quilted elements of a Craig Green suit, creates unexpected style.

IN FLUX: Junya Watanabe trench coat, $2,995 at Ssense (ssense.com). Top, $860, skirt, $820, boots, $390 at Acne Studios (acnestudios.com).





IN FLOW

The pleating of Acne Studios pieces and the draping of a Junya Watanabe trench create a sensation of dramatic movement.

FORM AND FUNCTION: (On Jiayan) Sacai jacket, $2,490, shorts, $1,030 via sacai.jp. Shona Joy shirt, $325 at Holt Renfrew (holtrenfrew.com). Adidas shoes by Stella McCartney, $230 at adidas.ca. Beatriz Palacios Black Link XL earring, $207, Black Link medium earring, $163, Red Link medium earring, $163 at beatrixpalacios.com. (On Dylan) Sacai shoes, $1,480, jacket, sweater, pants, apron, all prices on request via sacai.jp.





FORM AND FUNCTION

A mix of utilitarian elements and gargantuan volumes is the most fashion-forward way to embrace over-the-top tailoring.

BALANCE

Even in more casual pieces such as a windbreaker, loose proportions and patch pockets add a touch of refinement.

LONG-TERM VISION

Loewe channels the simplicity of a polo shirt into a chic cashmere column.

TONE ON TONE: Cardigan (on Dylan), $3,000, dress shirt, $1,390, loafers, $1,450 at Prada (prada.com). (On Jiayan) Jacket, $5,200, dress, $1,590 at Prada. Hat, $69 at Cos (cos.com).





TONE ON TONE

The cleanse of the Pradas spring palette is distilled into staples such as a cardigan or overcoat layered over white staples, including a dressing gown.

SOFT POWER: Renaisance Renaisance skirt, $625, jacket, price on demand at Ssense (ssense.com). Aeyde shoes, $490 at aeyde.com.





SWEET POWER

A jacket with rounded shoulders and a short flared skirt combine in an unexpected version of the trendy suit.

