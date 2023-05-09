What comes after Y2K fashion?

Love it, hate it or love to hate it, the Y2K resurgence dominated 2020s fashion. There are other trends, of course both micro and macro, but there is no cultural force powerhouse of aesthetics like the era of Paris Hilton miniskirts and Mariah Carey butterfly tops. Take a look at TikTok: #Y2K and #Y2Kfashion have over 18 billion views (and more videos to browse every day). Not to mention, the great low-rise jeans debate still rages on to defend and please forget about pieces that fan out to the same extent.





But as we all know, fashion is cyclical, and when one trend folds away, another takes its place. It’s been a few years since whaletails debuted at the Met Gala, and Year 2000-inspired offerings have already been circulating from catwalks to fast-fashion new arrivals pages. The tyranny of cutouts that has reigned supreme for the past few summers has loosened its grip on the market for sexy wedding guest dresses. In short, it’s clear that things have been back for more than a few seasons now, and inevitably people are thirsty (or, more accurately, will be craving) something new.





As the decade went mainstream, fashion people started anticipating what’s next. And if you pay attention, you can already see the beginnings of what will dominate the rest of the 20s. So what happens after the year 2000? According to industry experts and celebrities, the next big thing is already here. See for yourself what awaits you, including independent sleaze, quiet luxury, and more.





Getty Images/InStyle









Ascendant sleaze indie

The obvious place to look for Y2K tracking would be the years after, i.e. 2006 and beyond. Boho (the more statement necklace look that’s more pioneered by Rachel Zoe) comes to mind, as do cardigans and chambray. But, instead of the era’s most popular styles returning in full, a dark horse emerged as the likely heir to the Y2K fashion throne: sleaze indie.





For the uninformed, the term indie sleaze is a bit of a contemporary construct. It’s not a nickname that existed in his time, but if you’ve lived through the last few years, you’ll definitely recognize some of his styles, signifiers, and silhouettes. It’s deliberately rough around the edges and often associated with a certain party-centric music scene embodied by Sky Ferreira, Cory Kennedy and the Cobrasnakes’ high-contrast event photography. In general, indie sleaze is more of a vibe than a fashion trend (hence the much-quoted prediction of an upcoming vibe change a few years ago) that celebrates all things sweaty, sleepy , consciously messy and chaotic.





Like all things in 2023, however, TikTok has been transformed into an aesthetic with certain Tumblr references and party photos selected for cohesion. So what does it really look like in 2023 and beyond? So far, all-over hoods, statement tights, all-black ensembles, messy unwashed waves and sleepy liners are early features of the styles’ comeback, appearing on catwalks from Paris to Milan.





Patron saint of Indie sleaze fashion, Céline and Saint Laurent creative director Hedi Slimane (who arguably never really stopped doing sleaze) served up the best examples of what fashion could look like. revival aesthetic in 2023. With several widely praised (and carefully copied) featuring slick, heavy silhouettes, wide shoulders, skinny scarves, and indie-rocker chic, it’s a good indication that the style won’t be going away from home. so early.





Celebrities have also followed the trend. The sheer dress trend and the pantyhose-as-pants phenomenon has its roots in the era of American Apparel’s sheer tops, skimpy shorts and ripped tights. Additionally, the ubiquity of high fashion balaclavas, whose recent fashion week appearances range from Tom Ford to Alaa, has landed on Taylor Swift; Kate Moss; and, more recently, Penelope Cruz, has its roots in the 2010s. It’s a more sophisticated take on the indie sleaze vibe, sure, but the retro trends never return to exactly the way they existed the first time around.





Mandy Lee, aka Mandy Lee, aka Mandy Lee, an early predictor of the imminent return of the sleazes @oldloserinbrooklyn, summed it up best in a recent viral video: The pendulum will swing back to sleazy indie, adding, like someone who experienced it the first time, I’m excited. And with cultural markers outside of fashion like The recent return of Taylor Momsen, new York Magazines ode to the It girland the widespread use of the latest generation digital cameras at fashion parties all over the world, indie sleaze is quickly becoming mainstream.





Getty Images/InStyle









The strange return of Prep

There’s another, even more nostalgic sensibility driving what’s trending right now: preparation. And before we lament the return of what can be an exclusive (and in some cases, boring) way to dress, this time around the preparation gets weird. Instead of popped collars and Nantucket reds worn without irony, 2023 preppy styles can be subversive, elegant and even sexy, all in the way you wear them.





Online, the college trend and aesthetic hashtag of old money are breathing new life into styles that have been around for a long time. The Official Preppy Handbookthe heyday of the 80s. Traditionally uncool pieces, like your dad’s varsity jacket, tube socks or football shirts, are supplanting athleisure as the cool way for girls to look good together while while remaining comfortable. It’s impossible to scroll through Instagram without seeing playful socks worn with Mary Janes, loafers or heels or spicy sporty basics like tennis skirts or cheerleading uniforms (thanks, Ice Spice). And fashion brands are also getting into the style fun.





Take, for example, the renewed success of J.Crew. Aside from creative direction and talented leadership, the benchmark for mass-market readiness has become a starting point for experimentation and innovative styling within a new generation. Instead of wearing the brand head-to-toe, Gen Zers pair preppy basics like oxfords, varsity jackets and cardigans with decidedly unpreppy pieces like cargo pants, crop tops and vintage corsets bought from d other retailers.





Tory Burch, a brand most often associated with sensible ballet flats and kaftans, unexpectedly now attracting the attention of fashion insiders thanks to her cool-girl takes on East Coast Americana. Sheer sweaters, asymmetrical collars and intentionally overlong sleeves are just a few of the covetable styles showcased at the brand’s latest runway show. Even viral favorite Miu Miu sent models down the runway wearing an array of primitive secretarial sweaters, of course, with tights and underwear to get into the pantless trend.





In short, today’s weird prep looks rely on unexpected styling and playful remixing to make old stuff current. Luckily, this time around it’s less about dress codes and prep school and more about pushing (and playing) with fashion boundaries and that sense of inclusion is undoubtedly a big part of its appeal. renewed.





Getty Images/InStyle









Quiet Luxury Silent Takeover

Call it recession heart, stealth wealth or understated luxury, but the bottom line is that the flashy embellishments, logomania and cutouts are about to disappear. And after years of Y2K’s McBling maximalism, it’s no surprise that fashion is now swinging in the opposite direction. Additionally, with endemic economic instability (accompanied by widespread layoffs and talk of recession), conspicuous consumption is no longer attractive in 2023.





Instead, people are turning to polished minimalism, prioritizing quality, understatement, and designer credentials. if you know, you know brands like The Row, Khaite and Loro Piana. Quiet luxury and a minimalist aesthetic will dominate the fashion landscape for the coming season, says Rickie De Sole, director of womenswear at Nordstroms. After the post-pandemic logomania, there is a desire for clean lines and neutral palettes.





And if the surge in industry news is any indication, the quiet luxury is already here. Phoebe Philo is back with plans to launch her own brand in September, sparking a wave of online celebrations among her Old Cline followers who love the understated, wearable elegance of the new accessories and capsule wardrobe for which the creator is known. And let’s not forget how the Max Maraclad Shiv Roy quickly became the fictional It girl for quiet luxury inspiration after Successions back last month.





Celebrities are no exception either. It’s easy to see how this is already translating to red carpet and street style in the form of paired, neutral and tactile looks, says Zadrian Smith of styling duo Zadrian + Sarah, which counts Ariana DeBose and Winnie Harlow as clients. Think the enduring gothic minimalism of Mary Kate and Ashley Olsens’ signature style, which is once again making the rounds on Instagram. Consider the internet buzz surrounding Gwyneth Paltrow’s recent court appearances, where she strutted through court dressed in stealthy staples like an out-of-print moss green coat from The Row, a perfectly baggy gray two-piece suit and a cardigan. cream with its own label.





Outfits that prioritize subtlety and understatement have begun to supplant the eye-catching designs and over-the-top accessories of the TikTok era. The allure of doing less with more could very well be a reaction to the accelerated cycle of micro-trends playing out on social media.





It’s interesting that understated luxury is called a trend, because I would consider it the antithesis of such a trend, says fashion designer and consultant Christina Grasso. When I think of what is currently called quiet luxury, I think of thoughtful pieces, quality fabrics and smart tailoring, adding that while not everyone can afford Old Cline, it is possible to Prioritize these principles when considering your next purchase.





This exhaustion with the lightning speed with which styles have evolved recently seems to be a recurring theme in 2023. I think a lot of what people mean when they say indie sleaze is actually the 2010s revival, explains the fashion historian ruby red stone. It obviously feels like a natural progression from the year 2000, but I also hope it means we’re reaching the end of our lightning-fast revival obsession.





And whether you’re reviving your prep bases, investing in luxury, or embracing the indie mayhem indoors, going the extra mile is out of fashion.