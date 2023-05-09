How to Wear Jewelry Like Ranveer Singh





Designers and stylists suggest ways for men to match accessories to any outfit

Actor Ranveer Singh was in New York for the Tiffany & Co. boutique launch recently. Dressed in a white suit and jewelry, from two chains to the brand’s brooches, of course, Singh showed off at the event how to elevate a simple outfit with statement accessories. We asked a panel of fashion experts to suggest ways casual and formal outfits can be enhanced with jewelry, and here’s what they had to say. Pearl Uppal, creative director and founder of fashion brand Talking Threads, says of her jewelry styling, “I mix classic and modern styles, with an emphasis on self-expression and the personal style of the one who wears them. In wedding jewelry, I love the sharp for the bride and groom safa or turban, and necklaces such as single or layered pearl necklaces, uncut diamonds or gemstones. » Traditional thinking has too long dictated that jewelry should remain understated for men, otherwise it can appear flamboyant or too feminine, Uppal says. “This cultural norm is not indicative of the interesting and extensive history of men’s jewelry. While the last century has primarily limited men’s jewelry to a fancy wristwatch and perhaps a ring, the story, from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance period, even the Mughal era, shows men’s penchant for wearing luxury accessories Our increasingly pluralistic and open global culture, as well as the continued blurring of gender roles , ushered in a new renaissance for men’s jewelry, much like that seen in the 16th and 17th centuries. According to designer Jayesh Shah, necklaces can be a game changer. A simple chain or pendant can elevate even a basic outfit, he says. A simple pearl necklace or bracelet can add sophistication to a suit, tuxedo or blazer. Men can also experiment with different styles of pearl jewelry, such as pearl cufflinks or tie pins, to add a touch of elegance, Shah suggests. Cuban chains are also a popular trend in menswear. A Cuban chain can be paired with a t-shirt, denim jacket, or leather jacket to create a more casual look. Men can also experiment with Cuban chain bracelets or rings to add flair to their outfits. Brooches are also versatile accessories that can add a touch of personality and elegance to an outfit, experts suggest. For a formal event or business meeting, a subtle and elegant necklace paired with classic cufflinks and an embellished brooch on the collar or lower lapels can effectively add a touch of sophistication, suggests Shweta Gupta, director of the Jeypore Creations label. A floral lapel pin or brooch can add a pop of color and personality to a simple outfit, while a more elaborate brooch can make a statement on its own. Pairing jewelry for men is all about balancing personal style, the occasion, and your comfort level. One thing to remember is that jewelry should complement and enhance your outfit, not overshadow it. “For example, if you’re wearing a black leather jacket, a Cuban chain or a bracelet could be a great accessory,” says Gupta. Another thing to consider when selecting jewelry is the color of your skin and the colors of the clothes you will be wearing. For example, gold or rose gold might work better for someone with warm skin undertones, while silver might work better for someone with cool undertones. The same goes for jewelry with colored stones. Jewelry set with diamonds and other precious stones should be considered carefully to avoid visual disagreement within the assembly. Men’s jewelry takes on the shape and definition of the wearer. Remember, whether it’s a brooch, bracelet, or jeweled cufflinks, jewelry is meant to accentuate your personality, not the other way around, says Gupta. “So take inspiration from Ranveer Singh’s style statement, explore, experiment and create your own signature. Every man should own jewelry that creates visual symmetry with his clothes. Don’t overdo it.”

