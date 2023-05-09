Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white halter dress as she arrives at The View to promote Love Again

Priyanka Chopra was a blank sight when she arrived for an interview in New York on Monday.

The 40-year-old actress, who revealed her father had to put bars on her bedroom windows as a teenager to protect her from adoring fans, showed off her curves in an ankle-length white dress with a plunging neckline and a trapeze skirt.

The Indian-born star showcased her toned figure via the dress’ low-cut T-back. The 5ft 5in beauty stood tall in a pair of white stiletto heel boots.

Priyanka’s chestnut hair was parted in the center and styled in loose layers. Her makeup was ready for her interview with the ladies of The View.

She accessorized with large hoop earrings and wore white framed sunglasses.

The versatile actress shared a selfie from her morning hair session, writing, “Last Press day!!” she shared.

“See you soon @theviewabc.”

Priyanka promoted her latest movie, Love Again, which was due out on Friday.

She co-stars in the romantic comedy with Outlander hunk Sam Heughan, 43.

The People’s Choice Award winner plays Mira, a woman who begins texting her dead boyfriend’s cell phone number to deal with his grief.

Sam’s character, Rob, is a music critic for a newspaper and he gets the sweet text messages on his work phone.

After one of the notes interferes with an interview with Celine Dion, 55, who plays herself, the Grammy winner first chastises Rob, then offers advice.

She encourages the journalist to try his luck in love with Mira.

In addition to acting on screen, Celine worked as the project’s executive producer and contributed several new songs to the soundtrack, including I’ll Be.

Along with showing scenes from the film, the video includes photos from fans who sent in their photos with love messages for the diva who revealed she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.

On her Instagram page, the superstar and her team thanked them, writing, “To all the amazing fans who submitted photos for Celine, thank you for your amazing support.” It means that the world will feel that love again.

The neurological condition was diagnosed after years of unexplained spasms that affected different parts of her body and her vocal cords.

Celine announced the diagnosis in a moving video in December, explaining how the disease had affected her.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect all aspects of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulty when walking and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing as I normally do.”

The film and his musical performances were filmed in 2020 before his diagnosis.

Sam explained to Weekly entertainment that Covid restrictions have kept production in a very close bubble.

Although he and Celine appear to be in the same room for a few scenes, they have never worked together in person.

Thanks to technological wizardry and excellent editing, Sam and Celine seemed to be in the same room despite being thousands of miles apart. He was on a sound stage in London, while she was in front of a green screen in Canada.