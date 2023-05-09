Fashion
Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white halter dress as she arrives at The View to promote Love Again
Priyanka Chopra was a blank sight when she arrived for an interview in New York on Monday.
The 40-year-old actress, who revealed her father had to put bars on her bedroom windows as a teenager to protect her from adoring fans, showed off her curves in an ankle-length white dress with a plunging neckline and a trapeze skirt.
The Indian-born star showcased her toned figure via the dress’ low-cut T-back. The 5ft 5in beauty stood tall in a pair of white stiletto heel boots.
Priyanka’s chestnut hair was parted in the center and styled in loose layers. Her makeup was ready for her interview with the ladies of The View.
She accessorized with large hoop earrings and wore white framed sunglasses.
Vision: Priyanka Chopra was a vision in white when she arrived for an interview in New York on Monday wearing an ankle-length white dress with a plunging neckline and an A-line skirt
The versatile actress shared a selfie from her morning hair session, writing, “Last Press day!!” she shared.
“See you soon @theviewabc.”
Priyanka promoted her latest movie, Love Again, which was due out on Friday.
She co-stars in the romantic comedy with Outlander hunk Sam Heughan, 43.
The People’s Choice Award winner plays Mira, a woman who begins texting her dead boyfriend’s cell phone number to deal with his grief.
Sam’s character, Rob, is a music critic for a newspaper and he gets the sweet text messages on his work phone.
After one of the notes interferes with an interview with Celine Dion, 55, who plays herself, the Grammy winner first chastises Rob, then offers advice.
She encourages the journalist to try his luck in love with Mira.
Sexy: Priyanka showcased her toned figure via the low-cut T-back of the dress. The 5ft 5in beauty stood tall in a pair of white stiletto heel boots
Ready for the camera: Priyanka’s chestnut hair was parted in the center and styled in loose layers. Her makeup was camera ready for her interview with the ladies of The View. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and white-rimmed sunglasses
Media appearances: Priyanka has made a series of media appearances to promote her latest film, Love Again
Styling prep: The versatile actress shared a selfie from her morning styling session, writing ‘Last Press day!! See you soon @theviewabc’
In addition to acting on screen, Celine worked as the project’s executive producer and contributed several new songs to the soundtrack, including I’ll Be.
Along with showing scenes from the film, the video includes photos from fans who sent in their photos with love messages for the diva who revealed she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome.
On her Instagram page, the superstar and her team thanked them, writing, “To all the amazing fans who submitted photos for Celine, thank you for your amazing support.” It means that the world will feel that love again.
The neurological condition was diagnosed after years of unexplained spasms that affected different parts of her body and her vocal cords.
Celine announced the diagnosis in a moving video in December, explaining how the disease had affected her.
Love Again: Priyanka stars in the romantic comedy Love Again with Outlander hunk Sam Heughan, 43.
New Music: Celine Dion stars as herself in the film and has released her first new music in four years, providing five new songs for the soundtrack. She was also the executive producer of the project
Video: Celine’s video for I’ll Be not only features clips from Love Again, but also love notes from her fans, who sent photos and messages of support after announcing her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome in December
Tech Magic: Love Again was filmed in 2020 under strict Covid restrictions. Technological wizardry allowed Celine to shoot this scene in front of a putting green in Canada, while Sam was on a sound stage in London
“Unfortunately, these spasms affect all aspects of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulty when walking and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing as I normally do.”
The film and his musical performances were filmed in 2020 before his diagnosis.
Sam explained to Weekly entertainment that Covid restrictions have kept production in a very close bubble.
Although he and Celine appear to be in the same room for a few scenes, they have never worked together in person.
Thanks to technological wizardry and excellent editing, Sam and Celine seemed to be in the same room despite being thousands of miles apart. He was on a sound stage in London, while she was in front of a green screen in Canada.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12060089/Priyanka-Chopra-stuns-white-halter-dress-arrives-View-promote-Love-Again.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Preview, schedule, involved stars, watch live
- Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white halter dress as she arrives at The View to promote Love Again
- Stock market today: live updates
- When should women get regular mammograms? At age 40, US panel now says.
- Congress complaint against Modi for violation of the ballot code: litmus test for the EC | Latest India News
- Biden calls for ‘fair deal’ for striking Hollywood writers 104.5 WOKV
- Google and Samsung team up to tackle RAM issues in Galaxy devices on Android 14
- Imran Khan, former Pakistani prime minister, arrested in Islamabad : NPR
- Celebrity Couples Who Were High School Sweethearts
- Frontier League Tennis Tournament and NAC Diamond Action
- Phillips-Medisize and U-Turn Audio raise the volume of next-generation turntable tonearm performance
- Post-Global Britain: A New Standard in British Foreign Policy