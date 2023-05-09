Victoria’s Secret announces its world tour. It’s not just another fashion show





It was December 2018 when the last Victorias Secret fashion show aired on CBS. A year earlier, the show had attracted a billion viewers worldwide, but its size and success had blinded the company to both cultural shifts wrought by a born-online generation that demanded to see themselves reflected in the advertising and upstart competitors who were building inclusion into their business plans. Rihanna’s debut show, Savage Fenty, in fall 2018 allowed Victorias Secrets to tap into an incredibly narrow view of beauty. . Then there were her owners’ entanglements with alleged sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. During an earnings call in November 2019, it was official: the fashion show was canceled. In the years that followed, the company undertook a sweeping and ambitious rebrand, removing the architects of the original fashion show; swapping the Angels for a VS collective that includes Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Paloma Elsesser; and expanding its size range and developing the kind of products it had long neglected to make nursing bras and mastectomy bras, for example because they didn’t fit its masculine definition sexy. Leslie H. Wexner, the founder of Victorias Secret’s parent company, L Brands, also stepped down as chairman and CEO and sold his majority stake. Today, Victorias Secret remains the leader in the United States for the lingerie category and on a rolling 12-month basis, the brand saw slight growth in 2022 compared to 2021. Now, in its biggest and most visible move yet, the brand is reimagining its annual show, producing a feature-length documentary slated to premiere in September. Although it’s a pretty drastic overhaul, the company is touting it as just as spectacular as the Victorias Secret fashion shows of yore, it might even have wings. There’s no need to explain anymore, says Raul Martinez, EVP, chief creative director of Victorias Secret, which is leading the project. We’ve evolved and moved on, but it’s not that we’re leaving anything behind. Touched both storytelling, which is about our advocacy and celebration of female voices, but also this all-around fashion entertainment [experience]because it’s something that was pretty iconic. Dubbed Victorias Secret World Tour, the new show will bring together a cast of international female designers from four cities around the world. The VS 20 includes filmmakers, musicians, artists and other creatives, with a quartet of fashion designers at its core. Using resources from Victorias Secret, Londons Supriya Lele, Lagoss Bubu Ogisi, Tokyos Jenny Fax and Bogotas Melissa Valdes will produce each of the collections, the behind-the-scenes of which will be captured in the doc. The four stories will be accompanied by a filmed fashion show that will also feature a fifth segment of pieces designed by Victorias Secret.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/victorias-secret-announces-world-tour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos