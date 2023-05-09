James McMurtry performs in a dress to protest the Tennessee drag ban





Texas singer and songwriter James McMurtry protested Tennessee’s anti-drag law by performing in a robe at his shows in Nashville and Knoxville. In an act of defiance against the state introducing Senate Bill 3 (SB3) at the end of March, McMurtry took the stage in a robe to a wave of applause from the audience. The Tennessees drag will ban the first anti-drag bill to pass through the U.S. state legislature would have become law on April 1, but a restraining order has delayed its effective date until May 26. A YouTube video of the 61-year-old folk/rock star performing with BettySoo on May 5 in Knoxville was inundated with positive comments. One person wrote: Huge respect to BettySoo and James McMurtry. I thought I couldn’t love them both more. I was wrong. Another said: Something I never expected to see. Bright. You are both a delight and I love it. On Twitter, an image of McMurtry in the dress was also widely praised. One person commented, “Thanks for sharing and thanks to James McMurtry for supporting the trans community and letting the world know there are good people in TN. Another tweeted: I applaud him for standing up for what he believes in. He is a source of inspiration. Texas singer and songwriter James McMurty wore a dress during his show in Nashville last night.

He wore it to protest Tennessee making drag shows illegal. pic.twitter.com/CrlvtEsu93 — Bill Strange (@BString66) May 7, 2023 SB 3, proposed by Republican state Sen. Jack Johnson in November, seeks to update an existing Tennessee law to prevent adult-oriented businesses from operating within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks or places of worship. “Adult cabaret shows are included in the legislation, which defines them as those that feature male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a lustful interest. But the definition is so vague that, if implemented, it could ban many plays, parts of Shakespeare and, in some cases, pantomimes. Those who break the law risk a misdemeanor for a first offense and up to six years in prison for subsequent offenses, which would qualify as felonies. In late April, Lizzo performed in Tennessee with a host of drag race favorites and local queens, in protest.

