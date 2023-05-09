The best wide sneakers for men





O When it comes to properly fitting shoes, there’s more to consider than if you’re a size 8 or 13. Anyone who’s been unlucky enough to experience the pain of shoes that are too tight and pinch their toes will know what I’m talking about. So what’s the point of dragging yourself in agony when you can wear a loose fit instead? Especially when it comes to sneakers, which are designed to be comfortable. LEARN MORE The good news is that the selection available on the market means you don’t have to compromise on style for comfort. While they may have gotten a bad rap over the years, you can now enjoy wide-leg styles that are exactly the same as the standard models – except for the fit. From dad’s cool New Balance trainers to classic Converse All Stars, from skater favorite Vans to chunky athletic trainers from ASOS, the range on offer means there’s absolutely no excuse to hobble from A to B in shoes that are definitely too narrow. Step out in style in a pair of kicks that look great and feel even better. Keep scrolling for the best. LEARN MORE New Balance Men 574 jamamo The ultimate ugly-cool dad sneaker, the New Balances campaign has already been read by models in London and dads in Ohio. Offering optimum comfort as well as heaps of style points, these 574 tick all the boxes. Buy now 95 , jamamo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wide Fit Vans Old Skool Shoes Vans Both the embodiment of skater culture, Vans skate and street shoes have become a ubiquitous staple. The good news is that they also offer the classics in a loose fit. Our favorite is the traditional monochrome colourway which will work with almost any casual outfit. Buy now 70 , ASOS {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} converse chuck taylor all star classic Converse With origins in the 1920s, the Converse All Stars are clearly a style that has stood and will stand the test of time. One of the most popular silhouettes on the market, you’d be hard pressed to find a stylish man who doesn’t own a pair of this classic design – and navy is always a good choice. Buy now 60 , Converse {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ASOS DESIGN chunky trainers in black asos For those who prefer a chunkier style, ASOS has you covered. With a black faux leather and mesh upper, they’re breathable, comfortable and extremely versatile. For 46, it’s a no-brainer. Buy now 46 , ASOS {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Jacamo Chunky Sole Trainer Wide Fit jamamo A contemporary classic, the Jacamos platform trainers offer the perfect way to complete any casual and smart look – and are especially good for anyone who wants a subtle stacked sole for added height. Buy now 10:40 p.m. , jamamo {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Geox Vicenda Trainers, Olive Green/Jeans john lewis Famous for its comfortable credentials, Geox is the place to go for those who think comfort is king. With a sporty aesthetic and a two-tone khaki and mid blue colourway, they’ll look best with blue denim jeans. Buy now 90 , john lewis {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Clarks Nature X One White Leather clark Featuring all-new, innovative soles that compress at the heel and flex with your feet as they move, plus targeted cushioning and a flexible construction to absorb impact, Clarks sneakers are among the most comfortable on the market. Your feet can thank us later. Buy now 45 , clark {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} {{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

