Fashion
Save up to 62% on these Macy’s spring and summer dresses
Now that the weather is finally warm, we officially declare dress season. With Mother’s Day fast approaching and wedding season about to hit in full swing, chances are you’re looking for a few new additions to your spring or summer wardrobe.
And you’re in luck because through May 14, Macy’s is offering shoppers up to a additional 25% off regular priced items, and even sale items with code MOM. Whether you’re shopping for a formal event or sprucing up your workwear, we’ve found up to 62% off dresses you can wear for any occasion this season and beyond.
Whether you’re looking for casual shirt dresses, your next LBD, or a floor-length maxi, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Macy’s options for you starting at just $27!
Macy’s dresses on sale
And now this smocked midi dress with flutter sleeves
If you ask us, this versatile dress can be worn for a variety of occasions, from the office to a bridal shower. It comes in two earthy hues and has flutter sleeves and a flowing ruffled skirt to match.
Style & Co – Short-sleeved shirt dress with tie belt
This belted shirt dress could become your next wardrobe staple for spring and summer, especially if you’re looking to upgrade your workwear for the season. You can choose between denim blue, white or light peach.
And now this midi dress with puff sleeves
Whether you’re gearing up for a Mother’s Day brunch or shopping for wedding season, this alluring floral dress is an affordable find, it’s under $45 with code MOM. It comes in two shades: blue or pink flowers.
Connected Handkerchief Hem Dress
For $60, you can grab this long floral dress at Macy’s sale. The flowing handkerchief-style hemline gives it a fun yet stylish look that’s perfect for spring.
Floral belted georgette dress Lauren Ralph Lauren
Featuring a belted waist, this georgette dress from Lauren Ralph Lauren will be flattering for all body types. And right now, you can get it with an impressive 62% discount!
MSK Tie Waist Midi Dress
If you’re looking for a new LBD that you can wear for any season and occasion, this midi dress might be the perfect option. It has puff sleeves and a flattering tie waist.
Kasper Notched Neck Sheath Dress
Go from the office to happy hour in this chic sheath dress. It comes in black, white and navy blue and will go perfectly with a cardigan or a blazer.
CeCe puff sleeve dress with clip and polka dots
Available in five bright colors (including black), this puff sleeve dress is a fun option for work, an outdoor wedding or a shower. Reviews say it runs large, so you may want to size down.
Bar III Space-Dye Mock Neck Dress
This sparkly halter-style dress is a lively option for your next beach vacation destination. The brand says it’s made from polyester and spandex for a comfortable, stretchy fit.
CeCe Ruffled Sleeve Mini Pleated Dress
Reaching just above the knee, this ruffled dress is perfect for a date night or even a wedding. It comes in three vibrant colors, including black.
Guess Wrap Skirt Midi Dress
This floral midi dress features a flattering twist silhouette at the waist. According to the brand, the dress is made from polyester and spandex, which means you can expect it to be super stretchy.
Jessica Howard – Criss-Cross V-Neck Maxi Dress
Whether you’re packing for a beach vacation or shopping for a wedding guest dress, this floor-length dress is perfect for any warm-weather occasion. You can dress it up with heels or wear it with sandals for a more casual beach look.
Alfani printed linen shirt dress
Available in a coral floral, geo print and plain white, this airy linen dress is ideal for warm temperatures and can work for multiple occasions; dress it up with wedges or pair it with white trainers for a more casual look.
Calvin Klein Printed Tulip Sleeve Sheath Dress
Many Macy’s reviewers love how comfortable and flattering this tulip sleeve dress is. According to the brand, it’s designed with a chic sheath silhouette and designed to be “supportive and stretchy.”
