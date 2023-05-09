Save up to 62% on these Macy’s spring and summer dresses

Now that the weather is finally warm, we officially declare dress season. With Mother’s Day fast approaching and wedding season about to hit in full swing, chances are you’re looking for a few new additions to your spring or summer wardrobe.

And you’re in luck because through May 14, Macy’s is offering shoppers up to a additional 25% off regular priced items, and even sale items with code MOM. Whether you’re shopping for a formal event or sprucing up your workwear, we’ve found up to 62% off dresses you can wear for any occasion this season and beyond.

Whether you’re looking for casual shirt dresses, your next LBD, or a floor-length maxi, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Macy’s options for you starting at just $27!

Macy’s dresses on sale

If you ask us, this versatile dress can be worn for a variety of occasions, from the office to a bridal shower. It comes in two earthy hues and has flutter sleeves and a flowing ruffled skirt to match.

This belted shirt dress could become your next wardrobe staple for spring and summer, especially if you’re looking to upgrade your workwear for the season. You can choose between denim blue, white or light peach.

Whether you’re gearing up for a Mother’s Day brunch or shopping for wedding season, this alluring floral dress is an affordable find, it’s under $45 with code MOM. It comes in two shades: blue or pink flowers.

For $60, you can grab this long floral dress at Macy’s sale. The flowing handkerchief-style hemline gives it a fun yet stylish look that’s perfect for spring.

Featuring a belted waist, this georgette dress from Lauren Ralph Lauren will be flattering for all body types. And right now, you can get it with an impressive 62% discount!

If you’re looking for a new LBD that you can wear for any season and occasion, this midi dress might be the perfect option. It has puff sleeves and a flattering tie waist.

Go from the office to happy hour in this chic sheath dress. It comes in black, white and navy blue and will go perfectly with a cardigan or a blazer.

Available in five bright colors (including black), this puff sleeve dress is a fun option for work, an outdoor wedding or a shower. Reviews say it runs large, so you may want to size down.

This sparkly halter-style dress is a lively option for your next beach vacation destination. The brand says it’s made from polyester and spandex for a comfortable, stretchy fit.

Reaching just above the knee, this ruffled dress is perfect for a date night or even a wedding. It comes in three vibrant colors, including black.

This floral midi dress features a flattering twist silhouette at the waist. According to the brand, the dress is made from polyester and spandex, which means you can expect it to be super stretchy.

Whether you’re packing for a beach vacation or shopping for a wedding guest dress, this floor-length dress is perfect for any warm-weather occasion. You can dress it up with heels or wear it with sandals for a more casual beach look.

Available in a coral floral, geo print and plain white, this airy linen dress is ideal for warm temperatures and can work for multiple occasions; dress it up with wedges or pair it with white trainers for a more casual look.

Many Macy’s reviewers love how comfortable and flattering this tulip sleeve dress is. According to the brand, it’s designed with a chic sheath silhouette and designed to be “supportive and stretchy.”