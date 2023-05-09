Tennis: Men’s team takes 3-1 lead, loses to Kentucky in NCAA Tournament Round of 16

The story repeats itself. It’s a lifelong adage that shows up in history lessons and church sermons. This is also a truth in the sports world, at least for the North West men’s tennis team.

After a regular season that shone with outstanding wins, high-profile eliminations and thrilling comebacks, NU launched their run in the NCAA Tournament last weekend. The Cats won the No. 8 seed in the 16-team Lexington area, tied with their No. 28 overall ranking in the final ITA regular season standings.

The first was 9-seeded UCLA, who Northwestern faced off on Friday morning. UCLA finished 11-10 in the regular season, but the Bruins entered the Round of 64 game having lost three straight, including in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

The losing streak reached its fatal tipping point against Northwestern. The Wildcats took a 4-2 victory in what was a game that was never in doubt.

The doubles point went easily to Northwestern, as duos Steve Forman/Simen Bratholm and Ivan Yatsuk/Gleb Blekher won on Courts 1 and 2, both 6-2. The Court 3 match did not end.

In singles, the teams’ usual suspects shone. Forman, the team’s best racket, slammed Patrick Zahraj in straight sets. Bratholm defeated Aadarsh ​​Tripathi in two flowing sets. Blekher, who earned All-Big Ten honors in the conference tournament a week earlier, recovered after losing his opening set to Timothy Li, winning the second and third groups of matches. Yatsuk and Presley Thieneman lost their matches on Courts 2 and 5 respectively.

The turnaround was quick for NU who were tasked with fighting 1-seeded Kentucky the following day. The context of the competition was decisive. The Purple Cats’ loss in last season’s Round of 16 came at the hands of the Blue Cats. Vengeance was up for grabs, as was proof that Northwestern can hang on to college tennis better.

In its last five tournament appearances, Northwestern has made the second round every time. He hadn’t won a single match in Round 2.

Cut to the finish: Northwestern is now 0-6 in its last six games of the round of 32. Kentucky made a miraculous comeback to advance to the next round, winning 4-3.

The colon foreshadowed the rest of the UN day. After Forman and Bratholm won the first doubles match, Trice Pickens/Natan Spear and Blekher/Yatsuk dropped out of their matches, giving Kentucky the win in the duos department.

It didn’t take long for Northwestern to bounce back into singles. Playing on Court 2, Yatsuk redeemed his doubles loss with an impressive straight-sets win over Alafia Ayeni. Do it 1-1.

The next game to finish was Thienemans. The junior followed suit with his Court 2 counterpart. Thieneman won the Court 5 match in straight sets. Do it 2-1.

Court 6 was the next to close, as Blekher continued his two-week tear with a win over Charlelie Cosnet. Blekhers’ clutch gene was in the spotlight, as the match went to a third set and the junior emerged victorious, 6-3. Do it 3-1.

For the uninitiated, a team tennis match is won when a team scores four points. You may be thinking, Oh that’s great! Northwestern only needs to win one of the next three singles matches to beat one of the best teams in the country and advance to the Sweet 16! You would be wrong.

Bratholm won her first set on Court 3, a promising development. He lost the next two sets and lost the match, bringing the team’s score to 3-2. Forman, who has proven his caliber time and time again this season, was next. He too won his first set before losing the next two to Liam Draxl, whose career-high ATP ranking is No. 330. The score tied, 3-3.

It all came down to Court 4, where Pickens took on Taha Baadi, a senior ranked No. 830 in the ATP singles rankings. The NU racket won the first set in a jaw-dropping tiebreaker. Before the last game of the second set, the score was 5-4 in favor of Baadi. Pickens could not equalize and Baadi won the tenth game. Each team’s season consisted of one set on the fourth court. As close as NU came to getting their revenge and ending their second-round losing streak, they couldn’t close the deal; Pickens lost the third set the same way as the second, 6-4.

Against all odds, he had to draw a top-ranked British team in the second round, having to play on the Kentucky ground and play on two consecutive days. Northwestern showed courage and proved that it could compete with any competitor.

The record books will show no improvement in the North West’s progress between this year and last. As difficult as it is to swallow the blown 3-1 lead, there is no doubt that the program is and will continue to move in the right direction.