Resale of Luxury Clothing: Legal Considerations and Challenges

The dramatic growth of the second-hand clothing market over the past few years has captivated fashion enthusiasts and investors alike. Big brands are also paying attention, with some even finding their own opportunities in this burgeoning playing field. But whenever a business model depends on the use of other people’s branded products, there is a balance between the first-sale doctrine and the material changes that may mean trial. Dealers should also pay close attention to determining the authenticity of second-hand clothing before advertising it as such, to avoid inadvertently selling counterfeit goods.

This surge in the resale market has been fueled by a growing awareness and concern for sustainability coupled with growing consumer desire for affordable yet quality clothing and classic fashion. In response to consumer demands, more retailers and brands are entering the resale market, contributing to its estimated global market value of $119 billion in 2022. Online resale platforms such as Poshmark, The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective have played an important role. in this ascent, by offering authentication services and making it easy for consumers to find the luxury clothes of their choice at attractive prices.

Many luxury brands such as Gucci, Rolex and Burberry are eager to embrace the trend and capitalize on the resale industry’s success, leading them to partner with existing resale platforms and even create their own. own platforms dedicated to their brand. However, other brands, like Chanel, have taken a different approach. Some of these giants have taken legal action to ban what they perceive as a threat to their brand. The suits alleged trademark infringement and dilution, false advertising, unfair competition and false advertising.

Generally, the resale of bona fide lawfully acquired goods is permitted under the common law first sale doctrine. The first-sale doctrine provides that once a brand owner sells or distributes their product, the owner no longer has the right to control the distribution or resale of that specific item. However, the first-sale doctrine may not provide a safe harbor if the reseller “materially” modifies another’s branded products. Although there is no clear definition of the physical alteration that puts a reseller in the danger zone, courts consider whether the use of plaintiff’s mark on resold goods is likely to confuse consumers and to perceive a relationship between the applicant and the reseller.

In March 2018, Chanel filed a lawsuit against luxury retailer What Goes Around Comes Around (“WGACA”), claiming that WGACA “attempted to mislead consumers into falsely believing that defendant WGACA has some kind of endorsement, relationship or affiliation with Chanel or that Chanel has authenticated WGACA’s products in order to compromise on the mark and goodwill of Chanel. The court issued a partial summary judgment as to Chanel’s claims of inauthentic counterfeit bags or genuine bags that were never authorized for sale but were loaned to retailers for display only. The court held that since “Chanel has established that it did not authorize the initial sale of these goods, they “cannot be considered authentic in law and infringement is established”, even if the goods were authorized for workmanship and meet Chanel’s quality requirements.The matter between Chanel and WGACA is still ongoing.

In November 2018, Chanel filed a similar lawsuit against luxury retailer The RealReal in which it claimed The RealReal had engaged in infringement, counterfeiting, false advertising and unfair competition by “claiming[ing] offering for sale “100% authentic” Chanel brand products, when in fact some of these products are counterfeit Chanel products” and “misleading[ing] consumers that there is an affiliation, sponsorship and/or association between Chanel and The RealReal when there is none. Chanel pointed to “at least seven (7) counterfeit Chanel handbags” sold by The RealReal. RealReal filed counterclaims arguing, among other things, that Chanel engaged in “anti-competitive behavior” under the Sherman Act. Specifically, The RealReal claimed that “Chanel attempted to monopolize the relevant market” and “to use[] its power to inhibit growth or entirely eliminate other competitors in the relevant market”.

In support of its anti-competitive counterclaims against Chanel, The RealReal points to Chanel’s failure to bring similar actions against Farfetch, a luxury resale platform comparable to The RealReal and WGACA. Chanel says its dispute with The RealReal and WGACA is over their insufficient authentication processes. In contrast, Chanel owns a stake in Farfetch and exercises control over Farfetch’s authentication of Chanel products.

While the dispute between Chanel and The RealReal is ongoing, The RealReal has removed its “100% authentic” guarantee from its website and instead offers customers a more nuanced assurance of the product’s authenticity by outlining its “process rigorous and brand-specific authentication process”. However, as The RealReal increased inventory and laid off employees in an effort to increase profitability after its IPO, consumers grew increasingly concerned about The RealReal’s ability to authenticate items.

In addition to solely engaging in the resale of second-hand clothing, there is a growing emergence of companies that specialize in recycling and reusing vintage clothing. One such company, Shiver + Duke, sources Chanel buttons and turns them into one-of-a-kind jewelry. Chanel filed suit against Shiver + Duke, claiming that recycling Chanel items is likely to “confuse or cause errors or mislead defendants’ customers or potential consumers and the public as to source or sponsorship. property of the defendants”, and “is likely to dilute Chanel’s famous marks by altering their distinctive character. The two parties reached an agreement in November 2022. Although the terms of the agreement are not disclosed, the deletion of all Chanel-branded jewelry on Shiver + Duke’s website says Chanel had the upper hand.

The cases discussed above raise many questions for resale platforms: how do resellers ensure that counterfeit or unauthorized products do not end up on their platforms? Do resale platforms have to have the products authenticated by the brands themselves? Or should they provide disclaimers to ensure customers know the platforms are not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by brands? What are the parameters for resellers who wish to recycle second-hand clothing? It is imperative that resale platforms take substantial steps to ensure authenticity while remaining transparent and providing clear disclaimers of brand affiliation.