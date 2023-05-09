Ovid in opera attire: Bach’s American soloists bring two tales of transformation to life

Detail of Bernini’s sculpture Apollo and Daphne (16221625) | Credit: Fabrizio Garrisi

Ovid Metamorphosesthe poetic collection of first-century stories about gods and humans caught up in an ever-changing world, inspired composers throughout the Renaissance and Baroque eras. American Bach Soloists the season finale program included brilliant performances of two musical dramas based on Ovid, Handels Apollo and Daphne and Jean-Philippe Rameaus Pygmalion. Among the many pleasures of the program was the contrast between two worlds of late Baroque music: the virtuoso arias of Italian opera (the young Handel worked in Rome) and the fast-paced action of French opera-ballet.

In Rome, Handel would certainly have seen Bernini’s startlingly sexy sculpture capture in marble the moment when Apollo, lustfully pursuing Daphne, finds her transforming into a tree. It seems likely that the young German composer wanted to channel Bernini’s audacity and perhaps part of his fame. Working from a libretto by one of Rome’s most distinguished patrons, Cardinal Benedetto Pamphili, Handel created a musical tale full of sparkling drama.

Although semi-operatic in nature, Handel’s cantata was never intended to be fully staged; The American Bach presented it with the two principals singing from stands at the front of the stage, with the orchestra behind them. I heard the show Saturday night at St. Marks Episcopal Church in Berkeley, where the spacious stage was well suited for the action.

At the center is the confrontation between the proud god Apollo and the resistant Daphne, devotee of the virgin goddess Diana. Handels Apollo is a masterful figure full of divine sufficiency, rapaciously sexual, and only in the end sobered by the transformation of Daphnes into a laurel which he then adopts as a reward for poets and heroes. As Apollo, baritone Hadleigh Adams, a last-minute replacement for the ailing Mischa Bouvier, led the action with fiery gestures of pride, passion and eventual repentance and a powerful, agile and warm voice.

Daphnes’ role is quite the opposite of Apollos, beginning serenely before Apollo begins to harass her and quickly morphing into forceful and articulate assertions of her right to live free from the advances of the gods. Soprano Mary Wilson perfectly captured the combination of anger, pride and grief in Daphnes’ varied arias and in the protagonists’ dramatic duets.

The orchestra, as usual with Handel, is almost a protagonist in its own right. Under the elegant direction of longtime artistic director Jeffrey Thomas, Bach’s American soloists performed with all the brilliance that Handel’s expressive orchestration deserves. Of particular note are the solos of violinist Andrew Fouts and flautist Bethanne Walker, as well as the refined ensemble work of double reed oboists Stephen Hammer and Stephen Bard and bassoonist Nathan Helgeson.

twigs Pygmalion tells the story of the sculptor who falls in love with his statue which, thanks to the miraculous intervention of Loves, comes to life and returns the affection of the Pygmalions (most of us know the story through my lovely lady). Rameau’s very colorful music is rich in radical harmonies for its time. Voices and instruments work closely together as this heartwarming comedy moves from longing to mutual fulfillment, almost seamlessly.

The lead role is Pygmalion, sung here by tenor Matthew Hill with fiery, energetic passion for her marble creation and rapturous wonder at her transformation into a living woman. He was particularly successful in his surprisingly Italianate last aria, filled with vocal fireworks.

Wilson returned as Love, gracefully bringing the statue to life with beautiful, mystical music from the orchestra. The statue was charmingly brought to life by soprano Amy Broadbent, who also provided comedic evocations of the statues. Frankenstein’s dilemma is the difficulty any newly humanized creature faces in learning to walk, curtsy, and dance.

The only catch in this smooth course of true love is that another (real) woman is in love with Pygmalion. Her brief but powerful scene berating her beloved was sung by soprano Morgan Balfour, whose crystalline tone conveyed a wide palette of emotional and vocal color.

Rameau’s piece is formally called an act of ballet, meaning lyrical action coupled with dance. In this concert, most of the physical actions that would have graced the French court in Rameau’s time had to be left out, although the orchestras playing with gusto from a splendid anthology of French dance tunes largely fulfilled the void.

The overall effect of the evening was human in the best sense, talented musicians generously sharing music they obviously love. Ovid, though famous for his critiques of his Roman contemporaries, would surely have loved to hear and see his tales come to life so well, so many centuries later.