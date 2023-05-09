Harlem Fashion Row Partners with NIKE to Empower Black and Latino Emerging Designers at 5th Annual Designer Retreat





NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Harlem Fashion Row is gearing up to offer underrepresented designers another opportunity to learn, grow and connect at its 5th Annual Designer Retreat scheduled for May 9-11, 2023.

Harlems Fashion Row to Host 5th Annual Designer Retreat at NIKE Headquarters

The HFR Designer Retreat is one of many initiatives created by Harlem Fashion Row to support emerging talent and underrepresented designers with access to stakeholders and information to shape their careers in the industry. Title sponsor NIKE will host the retreat at its New York headquarters, where 75 BIPOC designers from across the country will converge for the highly anticipated event. The retreat provides many learning opportunities for participants. Designers will be able to meet and greet key industry leaders and tour NIKE’s executive offices, Louis Vuitton, JP Morgan, Macy’s and Saks for hands-on insight into the workings of the fashion industry. Seasoned fashion insiders such as Amira Rasoul And april walker will share their experiences and tactics for a successful business. Participants will learn strategies for success in the fashion industry, such as: How to Run a Successful Fashion Business

How to attract investors

Grow a business

Moving from DTC to wholesale

And more CEO and Founder of HFR, Brandice Danielsis excited about the event: “We are grateful for NIKE’s continued partnership with this annual retreat. From day one, our mission has been to level the playing field in the fashion industry for underrepresented designers. In three days, they will learn things that only experience could teach them and access networking opportunities with individuals and businesses that would typically be beyond their reach.” For more information visit: https://www.harlemsfashionrow.com . SOURCE Harlems Fashion Row

