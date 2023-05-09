Denim trends for men 2023: from jeans to jackets, shopping bags and caps

Scroll to see more images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Blue jeans stand the test of time. But one of the most exciting Men’s fashion trends 2023 revolve around denim. Here are the spring/summer facts: For warmer temperatures, light wash denim is an undisputed heavyweight, the kind of material and color that literally lightens things up from stiff selvedge denim and inky blue indigo jeans.Still, if you’re the kind of person who struggles to put your jeans away, or someone who appreciates the utility and style of a denim jacket, there’s a time and place for other essentials. in denim in black, gray and indigo. Beyond that, new trends in men’s denim mean your jeans, your denim jacket and your chore coat, will be a little roomier, a little more relaxed and airy than in the past.

You could very well find yourself living in denim in the months to come, whether it’s a slightly faded stretch pair or a sleek black denim jacket for cooler days. Well, leave the rest of your #OOTD in your capable hands, but from jeans to outerwear and a bit of everything beyond, here are the men’s denim trends (of the light-wash variety!) we’ve got can’t get enough right now.

The best men’s denim trends of 2023

Your new must-have jeans

From slightly faded casual pairs to a new breed of black (and blue) jeans, things are going to be a little more casual, but still effortlessly cool.

Nail a few trends at once with a classic pair of Levis. The timeless quality of the pioneering denim brand is here, but the looser fit and light blue denim nod to the 1990s (or even the pairs of jeans worn by Julian Casablancas in the early 2000s ).

Here’s the thing about skinny jeans when it comes to men’s denim trends: They don’t have to be rock star skinny these days, but they can give up some of the extra fabric with a finish. short. The season-appropriate vintage wash remains the same, so consider pairing them with Adidas Sambas trainers for an on-trend look.

If you’re looking for a pair of jeans that falls somewhere between ultra-slim and relaxed, athletic fit jeans (with a looser thigh and tapered ankle) are your best bet. Find a pair in a light, stretchy wash medium and consider yourself ready.

Spring and summer men’s denim trends are not limited to the color blue. Shades of dusty tan, beige, off-white and olive are all the rage, adding a touch of visual interest to looks where blue denim might be a little too common. Bonobos also offers a range of cuts adapted to your morphology.

There’s still a time and a place for black jeans, even in the warmer months. Try them out at a coastal festival or indoor gig, but relax slightly with a classic black colourway and stretchy fabric.

For those who can’t put down their signature blue jeans, here’s the good news: you don’t have to, thanks to this stretchy mid-blue pair available in a range of sizes and featuring a modern fit (nor too loose, not too slim).

Denim jackets

The Best Denim Outerwear of 2023

The durability, style and versatility of denim extends to the outerwear of your choice. There are still plenty of denim jackets out there, but you’ll also find the material translated into chore jackets and even blazer-style hybrid jackets.

Denim was originally used in workwear jackets which had large pockets and long durability. Here, the silhouette is given a sustainable touch with recycled denim, and the garment-dyed finish adds instant softness.

The chore coat can be just as stylish as your favorite blazer, especially the one designed by Banana Republic in a deep dark blue. Feel free to wear it in a more casual office with beige chinos and a gray pocket t-shirt (another alternative to wearing a soft-shouldered blazer over a t-shirt).

True classics continue to defy trends, as with the seemingly eternal Levis trucker jacket. The cut hits above the waist and leans relatively slim, and the color is an expertly faded light blue wash. Shout out to the on-point Levis details like the V-flap seams and chest pockets.

One thing is true about men’s denim trends in 2023: the best pieces, from your jeans to your outerwear, look like they were unearthed in an old vintage boutique, like with this multicolored, slightly faded and black denim jacket . Its edgy appeal is reminiscent of a Saturday night rock show from the 80s.

The trucker jacket is still as useful and trendy as ever, but just like your favorite pair of jeans, it’s a little bigger in terms of fit these days. That doesn’t mean it looks sloppy: it just means you can more easily layer a plaid button-up tee and a graphic tee underneath on cooler nights, all in the name of a vintage-inspired style.

Western-inspired styling is everywhere these days, including in your outerwear rotation: note the 1930s design of this western-cowboy-inspired jacket, right down to the location of the chest pocket .

The rest of the best denim trends for men 2023

Go beyond the basics

It’s hard to escape denim these days, and it’s not just limited to jeans or outerwear. The stuff shows up in tote bags, hats, and of course, the ever reliable and perfectly rugged denim shirt.

With a denim shirt, you land right in the middle of a style Venn diagram. On the one hand, this shirt embraces the western trends of the moment, right down to the seams and pocket details. Yet it also deviates from the market-typical dark blue, black, or light-wash denim shirts, and does so by using selvage Japanese chambray. Not a bad combo to have in your wardrobe.

The Alabama-based designer has had this denim shirt in his line for decades, which now means it’s both timeless and yet ready for easy wear in 2023 (and beyond). Antique brass snaps and slanted flap chest pockets are distinctive touches, and the light wash option is a particularly cool selection.

The lovingly worn look of your favorite jeans or trucker jacket translates to a wear-with-everything hat that can add a cool edge to casual outfits (like an off-white t-shirt and olive chinos, as well as high-top canvas shoes).

Carry everything you want in an airy tote in rich, eye-catching blue denim. Practically, the straps are adjustable for a secure fit, but it’s that blue denim fabric that’s the real (trendy) winner.