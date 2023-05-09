Divine Fashion: the fifth season of the BKLYN Fashion Academy pays homage to Egyptian deities





Designers are celebrating the end of the fifth season of BKLYN Fashion Academy by exploring Egyptian deities in a fashion show.

To strut. Laid. Repeat. THE Brooklyn Public Library transformed into a podium on Friday May 5, as part of the fifth BKLYN Fashion Academyan annual 16-week intensive program developed to accelerate designers’ careers. The fashion show at the Central Library in Grand Army Plaza spotlighted 11 of Brooklyn’s top up-and-coming designers as they showcased garments that explored the theme “Ancient Egypt: Gods of the Runway.” BKLYN Fashion Academy is led by former Project Runway star Benjamin Mach and organized by the BPL Business and Career Center to support innovative Brooklyn designers and the local fashion industry. This year’s cohort of 11 designers learned crucial fashion skills like drawing, sewing and running a business. “The library is a community, and without a community, we cannot support this incredible talent,” said Tamiko White, fashion entrepreneur and event host. “There’s no other borough where people strut their streets as confidently as we do here in Brooklyn.” MC Tamiko White addresses the audience during intermission at the 2023 BKLYN Fashion Academy Fashion Show, hosted by the Brooklyn Public Library. Photo: Dustin Lin for BK Reader. BPL’s grand hall has been transformed into a track exploring the aesthetics and meaning of Egyptian deities. Each designer chose a deity to interpret through the garments using their own styles and cultural influences. “This collection is ready-to-wear for the everyday woman. It’s very casual, but also, the clothes can be worn in the evening,” said Ghislaine Sabitia designer from BKLYN Fashion Academy 2023. “My roots are in Congo, so I went to Egypt and also toured every country in Africa. In Africa, they have a lot of beautiful clothes and beautiful fabrics. I tried to integrate all of this into my clothing line. The audience cheered and applauded for each collection that graced the platform. While crafting the pieces, each designer added their own signature touches and details to create a cohesive look. The public waits for the 2023 BKLYN Fashion Academy show, hosted by the Brooklyn Public Library, to begin. Photo: Dustin Lin for BK Reader. The models strutted down the runway in captivating designs and struck a pose that personified their divinity. For some designers, it was their first showcase. But for others, like Andres Biel was another chance to use their skills and explore their passions. Biel chose the goddess Nut, the goddess of the sky and heavens, for his design study. “When I took the time to read about him, it was strange, because my brand is called I steal the universe“, said Biel, “and he embodies everything she is to the universe. It represents inclusiveness and longevity. I’m just spreading a message with my clothes.” Local budding high school fashion designers also joined in the fun, parading the catwalk in their own Egypt-themed designs, moving some members of the public to tears. Interested in learning the ins and outs of fashion design? You can find more information about BKLYN Fashion Academy here.

