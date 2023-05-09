Men have lost the art of dressing to go out

Outlets have been back for a while, but not all of our wardrobes have gotten the memo. A hybrid work uniform consisting of chinos, a Patagonia vest and chukka boots? Perfected. Spicy after hours? Not really. For men, the fear of looking overdressed can stifle self-expression and creativity, especially when it comes to putting together evening looks. But some destinations require another level of intelligence.

In London, Boujis, the infamous South Kensington nightclub and former hangout of royals Harry, Wills and Kate, has reopened as B London, just around the corner from the original site. The mix of Sloaney’s legacy and the new neon-lit cavern with a concrete DJ booth probably isn’t a shot of tequila for everyone, but London’s members-only nightlife is buzzing, beware to other recent openings such as Maison Estelle in Mayfair and The House of Koko in Camden.

It’s better to be overdressed than underdressed, especially for a night out, says Zachary Weiss, New York native and Vogue party columnist. A brand consultant by day, Weiss epitomizes 2023’s newfound appreciation for dressy parties. Her instagram is a long montage of elegant jackets, strong martinis and good times.

Prince William leaves London nightclub Boujis in 2006 matrixpictures.co.uk



You just have an implicit confidence when you watch the role, he insists. There’s nothing worse than feeling underdressed in a room of really well-heeled people. Weiss takes it so seriously that hell is usually seen in a suit and tie. It’s a conversation starter.

So what does it look like to dress to impress in 2023? The thought of a party costume may send shivers down some spines, but for others, there’s no bigger buzz than seeing an intrusive work uniform on the dance floor. Do you remember Michael Goves’ impromptu visit to a nightclub in Aberdeen? It was like watching a Cyberman fuse a circuit, and the stiff navy suit wasn’t helping.

A party suit should look cheeky, with assertive proportions and a sleazy cut

On Savile Row, Edward Sexton, a notorious tailor to the rock aristocracy, sees a growing demand for jazzy suits from customers who want to paint the town red. The house’s creative director, Dominic Sebag-Montefiore, explains: It’s 2023, so I encourage all of our customers to have a diverse wardrobe. Part of that is having something relaxed for the weekend. Part of that is having something that means business for the boardroom, and yes, part of that is the naughty evening costume.

I agree, a party suit should look cheeky, with assertive proportions and a sleazy cut. This could mean you opt for something with strong shoulders and confident lapels, or maybe an unconventional fabric. Alexander McQueens’ Spring/Summer 2023 collection is an excellent point of reference, with elegant suits with asymmetrical lines in luxurious gabardine materials. Elsewhere, Saint Laurent’s SS23 collection brought back shoulder pads for men, with striking separates in black, taupe and off-white hues. There’s a saying that black suits look cheap, but the right black suit with a fine cashmere turtleneck or even a classic white t-shirt underneath says a lounge lizard like nothing else.

<>

Casablanca Landscape shirt, 715, selfridges.co.uk

Saturdays NYC + Sig Zane Canty Mnoa Shirt, 170, mrporter.com



<>

Mr P Tapered Pants, 175, mrporter.com

Universal Works Bakers Chore Jacket, 325, universalworks.co.uk



Sextons’ spring collection includes several designs dedicated to good times, including an unstructured white herringbone blazer, a cream suit with chocolate brown stripes, a dark charcoal suit with a shiny finish and a peak lapel jacket in a silk blend Bordeaux. If you want to go out, we encourage you to opt for a costume that makes you look and feel sexy, says Sebag-Montefiore. We all consider Studio 54 the ultimate in stylish clubbing, and all the men wore good suits.

And if your evening was rather with friends 40th in a gastropub? Even I would dissuade you from going to the disco. Here, lightweight shirts and casual chore coats come into their own. The chore coat, originally a utilitarian garment for 19th and 20th century workers to wear in factories and warehouses, has improved in recent seasons and brands have no shortage of stylish examples. A Kind of Guise and Universal Works are both heavy favorites.

The Plage coat, a playful style from London shirt label LEJ, is also a great option. Rather than cut like workwear, which is all square and straight, our Plage coats feature a two-piece sleeve and some shape at the waist, with a half-belt back, explains the founder and designer of the mark, Luke Walker. These features help the jacket drape, as does the construction. This season we have black and navy washed linen, very dressy and evening pieces.

LEJ also offers matching pants with a button or drawstring waist, so you can create a subversive chore costume for parties if you wish. When you wear two things that match, it immediately reads like a costume, even if it’s informal, Walker adds.

<>

Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection revives men’s shoulder pads… Indigital.TV

….with striking partings in black, taupe and off-white shades



And if you really want to luxury things up, Italian giants Zegna and Brioni make great lightweight overshirts in reassuringly priced cashmere, merino or shiny linen fabrics. Stick to a traditional tailoring color palette, which counterbalances the casual look of the shirts. Try one in camel, tobacco or olive and wear it over a black t-shirt or polo and sleek black jeans. Finish off with proper footwear, too, I guarantee someone will compliment them and talk about making an effort. Polished black leather penny loafers from a good cobbler will look infinitely swish than sneakers, even minimal Scandi ones.

Beyond chore jackets, Walker also has some tips on choosing a shirt for socializing. His best advice? Choose anything that isn’t blue or white for the desktop. That doesn’t mean you have to go crazy, but most men will just see them as office colors. Walker cites other pastel hues or sophisticated neutrals like ecru for a chic alternative that isn’t overdone. For inspiration, check out Drakes’ classic Oxford shirts, which come in a range of sunny colors. The informal collar design also helps them feel like shirts for socializing rather than commuting. You can also layer a camp collar shirt from YMC, Oliver Spencer or Casablanca (if you’re feeling fancy) over a long sleeve mockup. lightweight collar or crew neck for a pair that isn’t buttoned up but still looks well put together.

Don’t underestimate the power of making small, simple changes to the way you present yourself to socialize. Even swapping out your everyday jeans for a good pair of pleated or neat cuffed pants can work wonders. From Boujis to local liquor, if you’re not in the office, make sure your wardrobe is too.

