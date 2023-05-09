The Victorias Secret Fashion Show Will Return as a Feature Film: Details





Victorias Secret put a lot of thought into its rebranding. After announcing the return of the labels fashion show, the retailer revealed that the reimagined presentation will be a feature film. Instead of mixing models on the runway, the lingerie company will take viewers on a journey around the world to follow a group of 20 innovative global creatives from the dynamic cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo.. According to a Tuesday, May 9 press release, the class includes a fashion designer Melissa Valdesfilmmaker Sipbody artist Aoi Yamada and more who willgive We a glimpse of their work while showcasing new Victorias Secret creations. Chris Ruppchief client officer at Victorias Secret & Co., said of the project: We are thrilled to present a completely redesigned version of the fashion show, while bringing back the best in entertainment and fashion that our customers demand. She added: We are celebrating the brand’s iconic heritage through a new generation of artists, and we look forward to amplifying their vision through our global platform. The big event will take place this fall. An exact date has yet to be announced. Victorias Secret first revealed the return of its March show after a four-year hiatus. Were going to continue to look at marketing spend to invest in the business, both at the top of the funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is due to arrive later this year, Timothy JohnsonCFO of Victorias Secret, said at the meeting, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The resumption of celebrations comes after the 2019 presentation was canceled amid falling sales and growing backlash surrounding the company’s messaging. Historically, the Victorias Secret Fashion Show featured the most popular models in the industry including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bundchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and more in blingbras and panties. While consumers have long expressed disappointment with the lack of diversity and inclusiveness in label sizes, Controversy peaked for Victorias Secret in September 2018. Ed Razekformer chief marketing officer and executive vice president of public relations, said vogue that transgender people shouldn’t walk in the Victorias Secret Fashion Show because the show is a fantasy. While Razek issued an apology and resigned in November 2019, that hasn’t slowed the fierce Victoria’s Secret critical. (Hulu also released the docuseries Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons in July 2022Who exposed the alleged misogynistic patterns of treatment the former owner faced Leslie Wexner.) In the months and years that followed, Victoria’s Secret showed its commitment to progress. In June 2021, the company introduced the VS Collective, which replaced its iconic models with women of all shapes and sizes, including Priyanka Chopra JonahUnited States women’s national soccer team player Megan Rapinoe and more that aim to drive positive change, the brand said at the time.

