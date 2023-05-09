Fashion
Simone Biles wore 4 different wedding dresses for her wedding weekend with Jonathan Owens
The Olympian married her soccer star for the second time in Cabo San Lucas over the weekend
Simone Biles wasn’t content with just one wedding dress, so she opted for four at her destination wedding to her hubby jonathan owens.
THE olympic gymnast26, married the soccer player for the second time in Cabo San Lucas last weekend.
Biles kicked off her wedding celebrations during her rehearsal in a mini Galia Lahav JILL. THE alluring mini dress had spaghetti straps, an asymmetrical hem and beaded fringe, making it the perfect dress for dancing.
For her wedding ceremony on May 6, she wore a custom-made Galia Lahav GIMAYA dress to which she added a slit. She said vogue what wanted to look tallerand the slot was the perfect way to do it.
For her reception, Biles changed into another Galia Lahav dress, this one a custom MAYA. The bodycon dress featured sheer panels to bring a bit more sexiness to her evening.
She ended her evening with a dance-worthy evening dress. She wore a custom Galia Lahav G-502 that was covered in sparks and caught light with every move.
Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories.
Related:Simone Biles reveals she’ll be wearing 4 different dresses for her upcoming destination wedding to Jonathan Owens
The rotation of the four dresses came as no surprise to Biles fans and followers, given that she revealed the big news on Instagram a few weeks ago during a Q&A. At the time, someone asked her how many dresses she planned to wear on her big day, and she dropped the “dramatic” news that she picked up four.
Last month, Biles and Owens were legally wed at the 1910 Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas, ahead of their destination wedding.
For their first special day, Biles wore a stunning white dress by Selfie Lesliewhile Owens wore a tan suit.
Related:Simone Biles reveals where she got her dress for her courthouse wedding and it’s only $119!
Biles’ dress which only costs $119 was a simple and elegant white tiered dress, which also featured a plunging neckline and criss-cross detailing in the back.
The new bride previously shared in her Instagram Q&A that she wore shoes from Amazon for the courthouse ceremony, although she said they were “not comfortable at all”, so she snuck up. is changed into a pair of Pretty Little Thing for the rooftop photo shoot following the exchange of vows.
RELATED VIDEO: Simone Biles on Fianc Jonathan Owens: ‘He’s One of My Biggest Supporters‘
The nuptials bound for Biles and Owens featured champagne, gold and white decor, as well as stunning flowers, which Biles said came at a steep price.
When a fan asked, “What was the most expensive thing for your wedding?” she replied, “Flowers. Who knew flowers were so expensive.”
The couple’s wedding party included eight bridesmaids and seven groomsmen, and the couple exchanged handwritten vows.
For more People news, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter !
Read the original article at People.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/simone-biles-wore-4-different-133015577.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- DraftKings Announces Total Arkansas Razorbacks Wins for 2023 Season
- Simone Biles wore 4 different wedding dresses for her wedding weekend with Jonathan Owens
- ETIC 2023: Innovation Needs from DODs 8 Industry
- Amstat: Pace of pre-owned aircraft sales slows
- Trump found guilty of sexual assault and defamation in the trial of E. John Carroll
- Turkish Erdogan shows fake video of Kilicdaroglu DW 05/08/2023
- City Council launches Homeless Connections, an official rooming house
- Automatic World Cup 2023 places final after Ireland-Bangladesh dropout
- Victorias Secret releases film ahead of completely revamped fall fashion show
- Stock Market Today: Stocks Plunge Ahead of Inflation Report
- Google reportedly to announce major AI update at I/O
- FBI disrupts Russian hacking tool used to steal information from foreign governments | tidings