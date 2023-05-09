The 12 best golf shoes to buy in 2023, with expert advice

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



When embarking on a journey to your favorite green, it’s equally important to “put on” a quality pair of golf shoes to get your golf ball into its hole-in-one.

Whether you are a beginner or course To be the next Tiger Woods, making sure you’re wearing the right pair of golf shoes isn’t just for your safety but also for your comfort.

“Golf shoes are designed for better grip on grassy surfaces,” said Bill Moore, executive director of the New York State Golf Association, told the New York Post. “While the old golf shoe was made with metal spikes, these spikes have been banned for many years. So most shoes come with a plastic/polymer ‘soft spike’ that minimizes slippage on wet surfaces.”

Up front, New York Post Shopping has carefully selected the best men’s and women’s golf shoes to tackle the hot weather. Some of them are also versatile for other types of outdoor activities (if they are without spikes), such as walking or hiking, so keep that in mind when shopping.

“Golf shoes are an essential part of playing your best, and in the hundreds of styles out there today, they’re a great way to express some of your personal fashion tastes,” adds Moore. “Just make sure it’s a quality shoe that will hold up to the elements!”

As for Moore, there are two considerations to keep in mind when shopping for your next pair. “One, they duty be watertight,” he says. “In my job, we’re on the golf course in all weather conditions and we have to keep our feet dry. Second, the shoes have to be super comfortable because sometimes we wear them for 16 to 18 hours a day.”

While you shop one of our top picks below, consider getting a new pair of golf clubs and a sun visor to complete your outfit.

Best Men’s Golf Shoes

1. adidas Tech Response Men’s Golf Shoes, $50







Amazon

With over 16,000 rave reviews, the adidas Tech Response men’s golf shoes have risen to #1 on Amazon’s bestseller list. Its lightweight mesh and synthetic upper provides lightweight comfort and cushioning, while its six-point sole offers improved traction and stability on the court.

Best of all, the pair comes in a few shades and won’t set you back more than $50. Add to cart, stat.

2. adidas Tech Response Men’s Golf Spikeless Shoe, $47







Amazon

With a similar look and feel, the men’s adidas Tech Response Spikeless Golf Shoes are the spikeless version of Amazon’s best-selling pair, and over 5,000 love their “lightweight, breathable feel.” Because they don’t have spikes, you can also use them on your next brisk walk.







NO BULL

For a premium golf shoe option that even looks sharp for your next dinner party, the NOBULL White Matrix Men’s Golf Shoe is one of your best bets. The sleek pair is “very comfortable and lightweight,” according to one reviewer, and “fits well in size.” For a matching pair, look no further.







L/FRONT

Buy the G/FORE MG4+ golf shoe if you’re looking for a premium option that won’t let you down. Specifically, this pair is the ultimate combination of comfort and performance, allowing you to sink gently into its triple-density foam cushion bed. It doesn’t get any better than that.







Nike

With a classic look, the Nike Air Max 90 G Golf Shoe is perhaps one of our most recommended pairs so much so that we bought this exact pair for our loved ones last Christmas. Its subtle platform base gives you a little boost, as well as its pleasant transparent gel sole. Not to mention that this pair is waterproof.

6. Under Armor Men’s UA Charged Draw 2 Spikeless Golf Shoe, $100







under protection

Meet golf shoes that look like basketball court shoes: the men’s UA Charged Draw 2 Spikeless Golf Shoes from Under Armour. Reasonably priced and good looking, the pair features patented Charged cushioning that absorbs shock, while its Never-Wet treatment will keep you dry when using your club or driver.

Best Women’s Golf Shoes

1. adidas W Tech Response 2.0 Women’s Golf Shoe, $50







Amazon

For an economical pair with a look inspired by traditional golf shoes, the adidas W Tech Response 2.0 Women’s Golf Shoe is well received with nearly 1,500 rave reviews on Amazon. Its six-studded golf shoe spikes also provide more traction, and one satisfied buyer says, “these are great shoes for the price.”

2. FootJoy FJ Fuel Women’s Golf Shoe, $130







Amazon

Discover the most loved golf shoe on the internet: the FootJoy FJ Fuel Women’s Golf Shoe. It’s a worthwhile investment, thanks to its waterproof construction, stratolite foam and ultra support and traction elements to keep you comfortable and safe. Plus, they have a nice and clean look.







Tory Burch

Branded golf shoes? Sign us up. Tory Burch wants you to feel stylish and comfortable on the golf course with his Howell Golf Sneaker. They are exceptionally lightweight, covered with a soft cushioned midsole and made with high rebound EVA material for extra traction. Plus, we love this white and navy combo.







L/FRONT

Finally! A tennis shoe that Elle Woods would be proud of. Buy the G/FORE LongWing Gallivanter Golf Shoe if you love all things pink and want to feel super cute while playing golf. The premium pair is crafted with quality waterproof leather with a high-density foam cushioned footbed. In addition, its spike details guarantee you superior traction.

5. Adidas Solarmotion Spikeless Shoes$84, original price: $120







adidas

Discover your next pair of golf, running and hiking shoes. The adidas Solarmotion Spikeless shoes are under $100 right now and couldn’t get a more timeless look. Its subtle touch of moss green also matches the golf course.

6. Skechers GO GOLF Arch Fit Balance Sneaker, $105







Skechers

For pure comfort, you can’t go wrong with the Skechers GO GOLF Arch Fit Balance trainers. They come in a variety of colors, are reasonably priced, and feature podiatrist-certified arch support, much like your best walking shoes. That said, it’s a reliable pair worth adding to your cart.

