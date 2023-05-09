Katy Perry’s brutal take on Meghan Markle’s wedding dress resurfaces





Katy Perry can “floats like a butterfly” but his honesty stings like a bee. The interpreter of “Roar” comments on Meghan Markle’s 2018 royal wedding dress resurfaced after a newly discovered interview and they are far from beautiful. “I would have done one more fitting,” Perry, who performed at King Charles III’s coronation concert last Sunday, told “Access Hollywood” in an interview at the time. She went on to praise Kate Middleton’s lace Alexander McQueen dress she wore in 2011. “Kate won. Kate won. I’m sorry, I’ll never tell the truth,” she said. “Another montage, but I love you.” The Post has reached out to reps for Markle and Perry for further comment. The former “Suits” actress married Prince Harry in May 2018 in a stunning wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. Her dress that Perry didn’t think was up to par was designed by French house Givenchy and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and fitted bodice.





Some recently resurfaced comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress made by Katy Perry in 2018 are surfacing. Getty Images





During a 2018 interview, the “American Idol” judge said Markle’s dress could have used another adjustment. entertainment tonight





Perry said she felt Kate Middleton’s dress “won.” Getty Images However, while Perry almost completely criticized the Duchess of Sussex in the interview, she did complimenting her humanitarian work and admitted she ‘loved’ the Royal Family member. “I don’t know much about her, but what I’ve seen or heard, whether it’s true or false, everything to me seems incredible and I’m so happy for them,” Perry added. In January, more information emerged about the 2018 wedding, including the alleged fight between Markle and Middleton over wedding dresses that allegedly left the Duchess “sobbing on the floor.” Last weekend, Markle’s husband Prince Harry returned to the UK for his father’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the formal transfer of power to the new monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September at the age of 96.





Markle’s 2018 wedding dress was made by Givenchy. Getty Images





Her dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. PA Images via Getty Images





The two married in May 2018 in Winsdor, England. Getty Images Prince Harry’s visit also marked a significant moment in time: it was his first visit to the UK following the explosive release of his January memoir, ‘Spare’, which contained a number of unconvincing allegations. commendable about members of the royal family, especially about his own brother, Prince William. The prince was only in the country for less than 24 hours, while Markle stayed home with their two children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1, at their home in Montecito, California. Harry booked it home in time to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.





Last weekend, Prince Harry spent less than 24 hours in the UK for his father’s coronation ceremony. by Reuters





Katy Perry and Lionel Richie (far right) performed at the Coronation Concert on Sunday. entertainment tonight Meanwhile, Markle has been spotted go on a hike with his two longtime friends, Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak. She even has put on a watch which once belonged to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. Meanwhile, just days before the grand coronation, Markle’s estranged sister Samantha Markle gave a GB News interviewclaiming that the couple would not make it out. She claimed she had seen signs that Meghan was at odds with Harry, citing a recent lack of public affection. It’s kinda sad,” Markle’s sister said. “It tells the rest of the world, all of us, that they are at an impasse and that they may be making the decision to separate.

