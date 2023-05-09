Victoria’s Secret reinvents the fashion show in feature film featuring women around the world

The film officially announced as The Victorias Secret World Tour will follow a group of 20 global creatives as they design four fashion curations in Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo

Demola Mako Victoria’s Secret ‘Reimagines’ Fashion Show

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is officially back and it’s back on the road!

The lingerie brand announced the ‘Victoria’s Secret World Tour‘ Tuesday, a reimagining of her legendary fashion show as a feature film. The lingerie brand’s fashion show has been on hiatus for four years.

The film “will focus on emerging global trailblazers from a range of artistic disciplines, creating on their own terms,” ​​according to the brand.

“We are thrilled to present a completely redesigned version of the fashion show, while bringing back the best in entertainment and fashion that our customers demand,” said Chris Rupp, Chief Client Officer at Victoria’s Secret.

“We celebrate the brand’s iconic heritage through a new generation of artists, and we look forward to amplifying their vision through our global platform,” he added.

Lakin Ogunbanwo Studio Victoria’s Secret ‘Reimagines’ Fashion Show

Instead of a runway show, the film will focus on 20 innovative global creatives who “design four fashion curations in the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo.”

The group, which consists of all types of creators, including filmmakers, artists, fashion designers, choreographers and body artists, will “conceptualise, produce and stage a collection of their own” alongside of personalized Victoria’s Secret creations.

The artists will create side by side in different “houses” depending on the location and the film will follow their journeys and present the final results.

The reimagined show will stream internationally and culminate in a live fashion event this fall.

“This film is the ultimate expression of Victoria’s Secret brand transformation,” said Ral Martinez, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

“It will be driven by fashion, glamor and entertainment with a nod to beloved iconography from the past, but in a bold and redefined way,” he continued.

“We are so honored to offer our platform and have it explored through the lens and artistry of global creators who celebrate the individuality of women’s stories and perspectives.”

Earlier this year, the brand announced it was looking to revamp the former annual staple after a four-year hiatus, according to chief financial officer Timothy Johnson, who revealed the news during the 2022 edition of the business. earnings call in March. Retail diving was the first outlet to cover the update.

Chikashi Suziki Victoria’s Secret ‘Reimagines’ Fashion Show

“We will continue to leverage marketing spend to invest in the business, both at the top of the funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is due to arrive later this year,” Johnson said.

The cancellation of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has come in November 2019 around the time the Victoria’s Secret Angel title was dropped, due to criticism that the brand did not welcome models of all sizes and backgrounds. The company also faced a backlash in February 2020 after a report by The New York Times accused the brand’s former marketing director, Ed Razek sexual harassment, bullying and creating a culture of misogyny.

Razek denied the allegations at the time, telling the Time in an email that “the accusations contained in this report are categorically false, misinterpreted or taken out of context”, adding: “I have been fortunate to work with countless world-class models and talented professionals and I’m very proud of the mutual respect we have for each other.”

Demola Mako Victoria’s Secret ‘Reimagines’ Fashion Show

The annual fashion show was first held in August 1995, before being held 23 more times in the years since, with the exception of 2004.

Over its two decades, the show has featured performances from the likes of Katy Perry, Brown 5, Jay Z, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, justin bieber, Bruno Mars, The Child of Destiny, Bailiff, Justin Timberlake and others incorporating a performance element into the track from 2001.

