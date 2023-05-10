Fashion
Kate stuns in a blue lace dress upcycled by Elie Saab alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh
The Princess of Wales led the glam as she hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace with her husband and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on Tuesday – the royal ladies sporting very similar looks.
Kate, 37, looked elegant in a blue lace 1275 design by Elie Saab, which she first wore at Royal Ascot in 2019, while Sophie also looked thrifty in a Suzannah dress recycled, which she wore to Royal Ascot in 2022.
Kate’s custom dress features macramé lace, pussy-bow neckline, tulle skirt and embroidered polka dots on the sheer panels.
The king added dazzling diamond and blue topaz ‘Lola’ earrings by Kiki McDonough, Gianvito Rossi heels and a silver Elie Saab clutch.
Her brunette locks were styled in a sleek and intricate bun while her hat held another floral headpiece.
The Princess of Wales led the glamor by hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace with her husband and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh on Tuesday
Meanwhile, Sophie stunned in a deeper shade of blue in a ruffled midi dress with a full skirt and looked equally regal alongside Prince Edward and the rest of the family.
Her dress was crafted in English embroidery, the shirt-inspired design incorporates a ruffled bib, sash at the waist, and a fit and flare silhouette.
The royal paired the dress with pumps and she swept her blonde locks into a Jane Taylor hat.
Today’s garden party invited 500 ‘Coronation Champions’ from across the country to the grounds of the Royal Residence to celebrate their volunteer achievements after being awarded by Queen Camilla at the Coronation Champions Awards in February 2023 .
Kate and Prince William were the perfect couple as they welcomed guests into the grounds of the royal residence during a post-coronation celebration– with even Princess Anne making an appearance.
As the royal couple walked down the steps outside the palace and into the garden, the Princess of Wales beamed at her husband, who seemed to be drawing her attention to something.
Their appearance alongside Edward and Sophie comes as King Charles wants to reform the monarchy into a ‘lean’ operation, as royal experts say his official coronation portraits showed ‘people the king can count on ”.
Kate, 41, looked elegant in a blue lace 1275 design by Elie Saab, which she first wore at Royal Ascot in 2019
Thrifty Royals! Both Kate and Sophie recycled their dresses from looks they previously wore to attend Royal Ascot (left, Kate in 2019; right, Sophie in 2022)
Yesterday royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam told MailOnline that King Charles had probably chosen the staging of his coronation portraits very carefully, with a very prominent position for Princess Anne – who was also present at the garden party of today.
Mr Fitzwilliams said: “This is a strong and energetic portrait of a monarch who knows his own mind and is very experienced.”
He added that the Princess Royal’s closeness to the King in the group portrait “is no accident”, adding that the fact that she is “experienced and hardworking” will have been noticed by Charles.
Noting that the family photo only included four people under the age of 70, Mr Fitzwilliams said it would be a ‘challenge’ for the king in the future, who will have to decide ‘how much he wants the monarchy to be lightened”.
Teaming up with the scouts, the Welsh got to work yesterday filling in the gaps and driving diggers – the children were given s’mores as a reward for their hard work.
The Princess of Wales welcomes Aldith Grandison, 93, and her daughter Jay Cee La Bouche during the party
As Kate said hello to Ms Grandison, she took the 93-year-old’s hand and smiled as they chatted
Kate, dressed head to toe in blue, chatted with guests at the garden party
As Kate ruled her kids and stuck to helping herself, she opted for a practical yet chic Liberty Frill Neck silk shirt from Really Wild Clothing, priced at £129.
The shirt was paired with her black G-Star Raw skinny cargo pants, which she previously wore in khaki to take part in emergency drills with the Irish Guards after becoming battalion colonel.
On her feet, she wore very sensitive and resistant Blundstone 550 Chelsea boots.
It has been an extremely busy few days for the Prince and Princess, who shone at the coronation of King Charles on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.
Kate, along with eight-year-old Princess Charlotte, sported a stunning ivory silk crepe dress by Alexander McQueen to attend the event, and both opted for dazzling floral headpieces.
In addition to her dress adorned with the flowers of the four nations, Kate wore the mantle of the Royal Victorian Order.
To attend the coronation concert on Sunday evening, the Princess wore a crimson costume 2,280 Alexander McQueen.
She and her family danced the night away as artists such as Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performed for the royal family and thousands of fans who were lucky enough to secure tickets to the concert which s is held at Windsor Castle.
Princess Anne wore a cream dress and coat combination with a paisley pattern and cream gloves
Kate’s sleek bun was reminiscent of her coronation ceremony hairstyle as she attended the garden party
The Princess of Wales beamed and laughed as she seemed to spot a familiar face in the crowd of guests
Kate watched the conversation deeply as she chatted with Scouting members, as President of the Scout Association
And expert lipreader Jacqui Press revealed to FEMAIL what she believes Kate said during a comedy skit featuring characters from The Muppets.
As Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog enjoyed themselves on stage, they stopped to chat with concert host Hugh Bonneville.
The two figures approached the host, telling him that they were “looking for their seats”, explaining that they were expected in the royal box.
Miss Piggy then exclaimed that she couldn’t believe she didn’t have a castle yet, and asked Bonneville if he was single.
Kate Middleton particularly liked the sketch, exclaiming: “It’s funny!” as she sat next to her daughter, Princess Charlotte.
Hugh Bonneville’s joke to Miss Piggy, calling her a “pig in a dress”, particularly amused Prince William, as the royal repeated the words under his breath as he laughed.
The princess’ heeled pumps didn’t seem to bother her at all despite walking on the grass – with barely a hair moving on her head
William, 41, wore a top hat and ponytail as he attended the garden party and looked eager to meet guests
After an incredibly busy few days for the Wales family, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, are back at school today after their father joked that that he would have trouble getting them up this morning.
Speaking in Slough yesterday, William admitted his children were ‘so tired’ after three days of royal engagements – and no doubt parents are feeling it too.
When Kate and William were spotted meeting royal fans in Windsor on Sunday afternoon ahead of the coronation concert, William told a royal fan who had inquired about Charlotte that his exhausted eight-year-old was resting at the house after the coronation.
