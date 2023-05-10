Always late ? Stylist shares fashion tips to get ready faster





Having trouble going out because you don’t know what to wear? Style pro Zanna Roberts Rassi shares her “lazy” (translation: time-saving) fashion tips that will simplify your prep process. 1. Have 1 center piece per season Zanna recommends having a centerpiece in your wardrobe around which you can style your entire outfit. “For example, this season, [I’m] go with men’s pants,” Zanna says. Zanna says she can wear these pants with a sneaker and a hoodie to go shopping; a shirt and a slipper to go to the office; or a heel or a sandal to go out to dinner. Also check out 3 ways Zanna wears a white button down shirt. 2. Go from workout to night out with THIS wardrobe staple Want to go from a workout to a night out with ease? Zanna says you can transform activewear by pairing it with a simple black blazer. Talk about “instant chic”! “Never underestimate the power of a black blazer,” Zanna says, adding that you can lengthen your leggings and wear heels to elevate your look. “The blazer is like a touch of red lipstick; it makes everything instantly more elegant. And the best part is that you can even wear it with leggings. So when you leave the gym for your lunch break to meet friends, all you have to do is put on a blazer and you don’t even have to change into your workout clothes,” adds Zanna. The style pro says you can also wear a blazer over a catsuit and look “smokin’ hot.” 3. Wear coordinated sets Want to dress up in a timely manner? Try the matching sets! According to Zanna, wearing a monochromatic look “is the chicest, most impactful and easiest way to dress.” “But on top of that, you can separate these pieces and wear them with different shirts and bottoms. Now you have multiple outfits that you can wear with that one purchase,” she says. 4. Create a uniform Zanna says another trick that can save you time is to create a “uniform” for yourself; which means when you find something you like, you should buy it in multiple colors. “For me right now, my ‘uniform’ is baggy pants and a top,” Zanna says. “So when I need to get dressed quickly, I go straight to my wide leg and pair pants rotation. [them] with a top. The more decisions you eliminate in the morning, the easier it will be for you to get dressed. 5. Take your clothes to the bathroom when you shower It sounds a little unusual, but Zanna says that when you take your clothes to the bathroom while you shower, you’re dealing with possible wrinkles. “Let the hot steam from the shower naturally iron your clothes for you. Now you don’t have to worry about ironing anymore, and you’re just doing two things at once!

