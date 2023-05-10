SCA Alumnus Presents Short Film at Fantaspoa-Fantastic Film Fest Annenberg Media

Vitoria Vasconcellos is a graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, which is making waves as a filmmaker. The film she wrote and starred in, Bleed, Dont Die, had its world premiere at Fantaspoa-Fantastic Film Fest in April. Vasconcellos spoke with USC Annenberg Media about his creative process and what it’s been like to break into the world of film and the festival circuit.

AM: In addition to creating films, you have also spent time acting. What was this experience for you?

VV: I’m working on a solo exhibition at the Stella Adler Conservatory for Acting, which has been a professional theater conservatory for two and a half years. And it’s very intense, the days are 6 [a.m.] at 10.30 a.m. [p.m] every day. So it’s great to get that formal training, but also to get that industry training. To do that and have a career in film was certainly very demanding and time-consuming, but, in a way, one thing immediately supports the other. With the way my brain works, [filmmaking and acting] are able to communicate. The students have also been very diverse, there are people from all over the world. It’s very rewarding to be in this environment where I’m not the only foreigner, the only Latin American representation.

AM: What was the production process for Bleed, Dont Die like? VV: It all started as a very small project that was going to shoot something in the woods, and now the project has really grown. The Toronto International Film Festival has a diverse talent development lab where they choose 20 emerging filmmakers10 in Canada, 10 outside of Canada and I was one of the people selected. I was able to bring a project with me, which was Bleed, Dont Die. And, during the lab, we also won the Share Her Journey Canada Goose scholarship. [and] we won a scholarship from Freestyle Cinema. So now it’s a legit production [and] it’s a production with a lot of women involved.

AM: What is Bleed, Dont Die about?

VV: The story is about manhood and healing. It is a modern account of the Holy Grail. But with two sisters as opposed to old white men.

AM: You also acted in another of your short films, Pathei Mathos. How was this cinematic experience?

VV: The whole short film started from a lived experience and my own trauma. I needed to say something about iot, not try to explain it, but create a visual representation of what trauma looks like because words were never enough. The language I find most compelling is cinema. There was definitely an element of fear and anxiety. As with all shorts, if you’re not terrified, I think something is wrong with you. But Pathei Mathos has been a healing process for me, more than reliving my trauma. I put myself back in this present and put it on film. The story was very different from my own experience, but I thought about what was universal about trauma. I hope anyone can watch this movie and say, that’s not exactly how I felt, but it’s something similar. I got a lot of emails and messages from people telling me how [the film] helped them understand someone with PTSD and it’s been the most amazing experience for me. It was really beneficial for my life and my art to understand that the bad things that happen to us can be reclaimed and reshaped. It’s a big thing in my life now, it’s not a sad story and something upsetting anymore. This story did not end there.

AM: What advice do you have for USC filmmakers applying for grants and festivals?

VV: The biggest lesson I learned is to never stop. You must constantly apply. I see something that I applied for. And, most of the time they were rejected, but sometimes not. If you’re waiting until you’re ready to apply for something, you’re going to be waiting your whole life. I constantly applied for things that I’m technically not really qualified for. But sometimes it works because we tend to underestimate ourselves as artists. Don’t sabotage yourself that way.

AM: Is there anything that current students who are interested in cinema should do in school?

VV: The best advice from all the filmmakers I’ve met is to grab a camera and make a movie. Don’t think about it too much. And I feel really lucky to have taken the film program, because so many classes were so crucial and gave me a totally different perspective on film and screenwriting. Don’t go through college allowing your counselor to let you go with the flow. Write your own journey, be the storyteller of your college story.