Fashion
SCA Alumnus Presents Short Film at Fantaspoa-Fantastic Film Fest Annenberg Media
Vitoria Vasconcellos is a graduate of the USC School of Cinematic Arts, which is making waves as a filmmaker. The film she wrote and starred in, Bleed, Dont Die, had its world premiere at Fantaspoa-Fantastic Film Fest in April. Vasconcellos spoke with USC Annenberg Media about his creative process and what it’s been like to break into the world of film and the festival circuit.
AM: In addition to creating films, you have also spent time acting. What was this experience for you?
VV: I’m working on a solo exhibition at the Stella Adler Conservatory for Acting, which has been a professional theater conservatory for two and a half years. And it’s very intense, the days are 6 [a.m.] at 10.30 a.m. [p.m] every day. So it’s great to get that formal training, but also to get that industry training. To do that and have a career in film was certainly very demanding and time-consuming, but, in a way, one thing immediately supports the other. With the way my brain works, [filmmaking and acting] are able to communicate. The students have also been very diverse, there are people from all over the world. It’s very rewarding to be in this environment where I’m not the only foreigner, the only Latin American representation.
AM: What was the production process for Bleed, Dont Die like? VV: It all started as a very small project that was going to shoot something in the woods, and now the project has really grown. The Toronto International Film Festival has a diverse talent development lab where they choose 20 emerging filmmakers10 in Canada, 10 outside of Canada and I was one of the people selected. I was able to bring a project with me, which was Bleed, Dont Die. And, during the lab, we also won the Share Her Journey Canada Goose scholarship. [and] we won a scholarship from Freestyle Cinema. So now it’s a legit production [and] it’s a production with a lot of women involved.
AM: What is Bleed, Dont Die about?
VV: The story is about manhood and healing. It is a modern account of the Holy Grail. But with two sisters as opposed to old white men.
AM: You also acted in another of your short films, Pathei Mathos. How was this cinematic experience?
VV: The whole short film started from a lived experience and my own trauma. I needed to say something about iot, not try to explain it, but create a visual representation of what trauma looks like because words were never enough. The language I find most compelling is cinema. There was definitely an element of fear and anxiety. As with all shorts, if you’re not terrified, I think something is wrong with you. But Pathei Mathos has been a healing process for me, more than reliving my trauma. I put myself back in this present and put it on film. The story was very different from my own experience, but I thought about what was universal about trauma. I hope anyone can watch this movie and say, that’s not exactly how I felt, but it’s something similar. I got a lot of emails and messages from people telling me how [the film] helped them understand someone with PTSD and it’s been the most amazing experience for me. It was really beneficial for my life and my art to understand that the bad things that happen to us can be reclaimed and reshaped. It’s a big thing in my life now, it’s not a sad story and something upsetting anymore. This story did not end there.
AM: What advice do you have for USC filmmakers applying for grants and festivals?
VV: The biggest lesson I learned is to never stop. You must constantly apply. I see something that I applied for. And, most of the time they were rejected, but sometimes not. If you’re waiting until you’re ready to apply for something, you’re going to be waiting your whole life. I constantly applied for things that I’m technically not really qualified for. But sometimes it works because we tend to underestimate ourselves as artists. Don’t sabotage yourself that way.
AM: Is there anything that current students who are interested in cinema should do in school?
VV: The best advice from all the filmmakers I’ve met is to grab a camera and make a movie. Don’t think about it too much. And I feel really lucky to have taken the film program, because so many classes were so crucial and gave me a totally different perspective on film and screenwriting. Don’t go through college allowing your counselor to let you go with the flow. Write your own journey, be the storyteller of your college story.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.uscannenbergmedia.com/2023/05/09/sca-alumnus-premieres-short-film-at-fantaspoa-fantastic-film-fest/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pat Cummins speaks on mother’s death and balancing cricket and life before Ashes
- SCA Alumnus Presents Short Film at Fantaspoa-Fantastic Film Fest Annenberg Media
- Maine reports first measles case since 2019
- UK’s Liz Truss heads to Taiwan after series of hawkish China speeches – POLITICO
- His Season of Psychological Warfare on the American Frontier | US-Mexico border
- The impact of the Indianapolis 500 on American automotive innovation
- Do antidepressants prescribed for chronic pain work?
- The University of California, San Francisco, is testing the tallest building on an earthquake simulator
- Call to ‘shut down’ Pakistan as ex-PM Imran Khan is ‘dragged’ for arrest
- Towson’s Walk-Off Single eliminates A&T from CAA Softball Tournament
- SCVNews.com | June 2: LOCALS ONLY Show invites everyone to dress up in 80s style
- Key moments in the Donald Trump trial that gripped America | donald trump