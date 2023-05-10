Confirmation of the relaunch of Walter Albini | BoF

Bidayat, a Switzerland-based investment vehicle run by Rachid Mohamed Rachid, plans to revive sleepy Italian fashion house Walter Albini after acquiring its intellectual property and archives last year, BoF can confirm.

Albini was a key figure in the post-war Italian ready-to-wear boom before being largely forgotten after his death from AIDS in 1983 at the age of 42. Bidayat says he currently partners with museums, publishers and luxury advisers. to publicize Albinis’ legacy before restarting the business.

In a statement released exclusively to BoF, Rachid, who is also CEO of Mayhoola for Investments and chairman of its Valentino and Balmain brands, called Albini a hidden gem of Italian haute couture.

Walter Albini deserves to claim his rightful place among the top luxury brands on the world stage, he said. Bidayat is a personal investment vehicle and is not affiliated with Mayhoola.

Representatives of the fund declined to comment on recent reports. Panorama And Miss Tweed linking former Gucci designer Alessandro Michele to the project.

The parallels are not hard to spot between the archives of Albini and Micheles Gucci, who often mixed references to Old Hollywood glamor with silhouettes from the late 1960s, and Michele has previously expressed his admiration for Albini in interviews. with the media.

Still, the nature and scope of the star designers’ involvement in the revival remain unclear, and he’s likely constrained by a non-compete agreement with his former employer.

Michele did not respond to a request for comment.

Albinis’ relaunch will be fueled, in part, by a large archive acquired from a collector, Dr. Barbara Curti, who sold a wealth of clothing, costume jewelry, drawings, photographs and other memorabilia to Bidayat and will advise on recovery.

Who was Walter Albini?

Albini grew up in Busto Arsizio, a small town north of Milan, before starting his career in Paris at his influential mid-century style offices, whose avant-garde ideas for colors and prints were the hallmark of his work. spearheads the democratization of design among mass retailers and manufacturers.

After creating his own line, Albini became a key driver of Italy’s ready-to-wear revolution, combining products from various industry partners to create a total runway look. As one of the first designers to abandon the tradition of showing in Florence in favor of Milan, Albini helped pave the way for today’s Milan Fashion Week.

Walter Albini was one of the main driving forces behind the Italian ready-to-wear revolution. (L: Gian Paolo Barbieri; R: Alfa Castaldi)

Albinis’ aesthetic often channeled Old Hollywood glamor or sporty 1920s looks, reworking them through a postwar filter that emphasized comfort and mobility. His way of extracting the history of fashion from the themes to be reinterpreted in his collections positions him as an Italian counterpoint to Parisian contemporaries like Karl Lagerfeld and Yves Saint Laurent, and a precursor to titans of Italian ready-to-wear like Giorgio Armani. and Gianni Versace. . Albini was also one of the first designers to show genderless fashions and stage mixed shows (a key intersection with Micheles’ work at Gucci).

With the exception of Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld, no other designer has had a greater impact in recent years, wrote the Sunday Times in 1973.

The marks of Sleeping Beauty

Efforts to resurrect dormant but legendary fashion brands, often referred to as sleeping beauty brands, have multiplied in recent years, with mixed results. French fashion houses like Poiret and Vionnet staged short-lived returns to the Paris fashion calendar, while a 15-year push to revive Schiaparelli has finally gained traction in recent years under designer Daniel Roseberry. Kerings Balenciaga, which was closed in 1968 and then restarted in the late 1980s, taking off after Nicolas Ghesquire was named creative director in 1997, is the strategy’s biggest success story to date, underscoring the importance of finding the right designer to make brand renewal work.

In the case of Albinis, bringing in a top designer like Michele to help fuel the revival would certainly give the strategy a greater chance of success. But as of now, the project is still in its early stages, with creative and executive talent still to be confirmed.

Our challenge will be to find the right caliber of management team to bring our vision and ambition to life, Rachid acknowledged.