A 1950s fashion show lands in the Clinton-Macomb Public Library – Macomb Daily

From streaming Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies to the recent Elvis movie, the influence of 1950s fashion can still be felt. Fashions from this eternally cool era will be on display via a live show to be held at the South Branch of the Clinton-Macomb Public Library on May 20.

Yes, thanks to movies like Grease and the new streaming Grease prequel, younger generations are falling in love with 50s fashion all over again, or as we like to say, Whats old is new again, says presenter Lynn Anderson. . We show several different styles that teenagers wore during this decade.

Fashion and the Automobile will present Crinolines and Classics: These Fabulous Fifties live fashion show on May 20 at 10 a.m. at the Clinton-Macomb Public Library South Branch, located at 35679 South Gratiot Ave. in Clinton Township. There is no charge to attend the show, but registration can be found via links at cmpl.libnet.info/events from May 6. It is also possible to register by contacting the library at 586-226-5073.

The 1950s were such a popular era, fondly remembered by young and old alike, so we decided to add it to our repertoire, and it was very successful, Anderson said.

Anderson added that she and her Fashion and the Automobile partners, curator/creator Victoria Mobley and set-up coordinator Elaine Vermeersch, have a unique collection of original 1950s clothing in both men’s and women’s styles.

We are talking about what adults wore, as well as children and teenagers. I’ve always found that styles tend to change in the middle of a decade, not at the start or end of the decade, Anderson said. So we go into what was popular in the early 50s, which was a carryover from the late 40s, and then show how styles evolved into what would become 60s fashion.

The parade will feature nearly a dozen models, and a few models to display the clothes. The group regularly has models for the parades, which allows them to know what will be best for everyone in each of the historical clothing collections of the group. To help prevent damage to clothing that can be caused by models changing outfits quickly, each model wears only one outfit in the show, Anderson said.

Our entire collection is original vintage fashion, and some of it is quite rare, Anderson said. The rarest is one of the very first collectibles ever produced by Disney. In 1955, long before it became a marketing powerhouse, Disney decided to promote its Lady and the Tramp movie by selling fabric for girls to make their own Lady and the Tramp poodle skirt. I’ve owned mine for a number of years and only realized its value when it sold on Etsy a few years ago for $800.

The influence of car music, cruise, dance and rock n roll artists on fashion will be discussed during the fashion show. Anderson said there will also be references to Hollywood influence on 1950s fashion during the show.

Elvis certainly, but also James Dean, as well as Hollywood influencers like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. We are also talking about designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, among others, she says.

Hollywood is also influential by continuing to spark interest in 1950s fashion since the end of the decade, with nostalgic 50s movies or TV shows such as American Graffiti, Back to the Future and Forrest Gump, in addition to the continued popularity of Grease and its new-created prequel show, Anderson said.

Movies and TV shows continue to keep the 50s around, for older generations to remember and new generations to discover, Anderson said.

Fashion and the Automobile is a vintage fashion show and traveling exhibition launched in 2010, which highlights the changes in pop culture by the evolution of the car. The group also presents vintage fashion shows and events, with presentations ranging from Jazz Age fashion to the 1970s. Anderson said that although COVID-19 caused show cancellations in 2020, the group was able to start to relaunch shows later in the year using masks and remote protocols.