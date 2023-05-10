Larsa Pippen stuns in mini dress at Meek Mills’ birthday party





Larsa Pippen celebrated Meek Mill’s 36th birthday in style. The ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star donned a Fashion Nova pink sequin mini dress ($29.99) for the star-studded party at HUMMER House on Saturday. She paired the petite ensemble with a matching Hermes Birkin bag and chunky sheer pumps. The reality star, 48, slicked her hair back into a ponytail as she accessorized the look with a silver watch and matching earrings. An eyewitness told Page Six that Kim Kardashian’s former best friend was joined by her current flame, 32-year-old Marcus Jordan. Larsa and Marcus looked genuinely loved up, holding hands and posing with the Hummer EV SUV before Meek Mill arrived,” the insider said. The ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star paired the Fashion Nova dress with chunky pumps. larsapippen/Instagram Meek Mill celebrated his 36th birthday. Getty Images for fanatics They were smiling as they chatted with Lisa Hochstein and got up to dance when DJ Khaled and the birthday boy performed. Fellow Kardashian family friend Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban was seen at the private event hosted by Miami nightlife king David Grutman. We’re told Maluma arrived at the party early and was seen chatting with singer Anitta while checking out the new Hummervehicles. DJ Khaled also took the stage to perform. red eye world Maluma and Anitta attended the party. red eye world Later that night, DJ Khaled took to the stage wearing the LV x YK Monogram Faces Short Sleeve Shirt ($1,980) and matching shorts ($1,450) to perform his singles, “All I Do Is Win”, “Im On One”, and “Wild Thoughts”. For more Page Six style… Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sang in the crowd during the performance, alongside ‘Vampire Diaries’ alum Paul Wesley and his new girlfriend, Natalie Kuckenburg. Becky G, Joan Smalls and Chantel Jeffries were among the VIPs selected from the audience when Meek Mill took the stage to perform “Dreamsand Nightmares”, “Ima Boss” and “GoingBad”. Maluma, Foodgod, Anitta and Dave Grutman’s wife Isabela Grutman were all smiles during the party. red eye world The following night, Pippen and Marcus, who is the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, met up with his “RHOM” co-star again, this time at Carbone Beach. Hochstein was joined by her boyfriend Jody Glidden and was seen taking selfies with Pippen when surprise guest Lauryn Hill performed. Larsa and Marcus kissed at the bar late at night, a separate insider said of the happy couple on PDA.

