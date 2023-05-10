Mainland Community Garage Sale List 2023 – Buyers Welcome!





2023 Continental, Ohio Community Yard Sales Sponsored and organized by: https://www.continentalnews.com/ Card identification number Sale name Address Dates/Times Description 1 Garage sale 202 8th Street, Continental, OH 45831 May 11 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 12 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 13 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 14 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Women’s, junior’s and men’s clothing. Toys, video games, home decor, miscellaneous 2 Huge little bit of everything 309 Grove Street, Continental, OH 45831 May 11 times unknown May 12 times unknown May 13 times unknown Household items, clothes (many small sizes) lots of shoes, lamps, towels, bedding, tables, princess house crystal, pictures, home decor 3 Multi-family garage 103 N 1st St, Continental, OH 45831 May 11 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 12 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 13 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Something for everyone! Home decor, baby items, toys, clothing of all sizes, open-wheel drive convertible car, tools, mancave items, golf clubs, bicycles and more 4 Potts House 600 W Forrest St, Continental, OH 45831 May 11 3:30 – 8 p.m. May 12 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 13 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. General merchandise (half price new items), women’s clothing, men’s clothing, children’s clothing, women’s shoes, men’s shoes, children’s shoes, 5 Garage sale 21162 Rd C20, Continental, OH 45831 May 11 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. May 12 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. May 13 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Boyd’s Bears, small appliances, craft supplies, flower stems, vinyl fence section, Vera Bradley, home decor, bikes, collectibles and much more, 6 3 party garage sale 304 E Ash St, Continental, OH 45831 May 11 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. May 12 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. May 13 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Vintage Frigidaire refrigerator, vintage metal table, 2 wooden doors, other vintage items, darling teddy bears, Amish books, children’s books, glassware, assorted decor, Jrs, Petite, women’s and men’s clothing, toys and puzzles lots of ‘other items, all sale price 7 Multi-family sale 502 Maple Street, Continental, OH 45831 May 11 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 12 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. May 13 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Men, women, plus size women, boys 2T – 8, changing table, baby items, home items and more great stuff. 8 Curt & Sarah Bibler collection/4 families of goodies 19752 Rd H, Continental, OH 45831 May 11: 9am-5pm May 12: 9am-5pm May 14: 9am-2pm Antiques, furniture, home decor, boho, wedding decorations, tools, fishing and hunting supplies, adult and teen clothing, toys, baked goods, art supplies, kitchen appliances and other items, luggage, books ( adults and children), and more! ! 9 Elaine Laudick 9098 OH-115, Cloverdale, Ohio 45827 May 11 9am-7pm May 12 9am-7pm Multi-family, plants, collectibles and something for everyone ten Jessica and Mike Herge 305 E Rice St, Continental, OH 45831 May 12 times unknown May 13 times unknown May 14 times unknown Tools, small kitchen appliances, adult and teen clothing, home decor, gas trimmers, fishing rods and gear, and much more. 11 garage sale at 3 100 Lake Pl, Continental, OH 45831 May 12 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. May 13 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. May 14 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Clothes for boys 3T and smaller, high chair, a few toys, clothes for women XL, 1-2X, pants for men 44/46X30, costume jewelry, luggage, household items, silverware, small dresser, bed (without mattress or springs ), bedspreads, photos – something for everyone! 12 Cross Family Barn & Garage Sale – we’re cleaning out the barn! 24938 Rd E, Continental, OH 45831 May 12: 9am-5pm May 13: 9am-5pm We’re cleaning the barn and the garage! Lots of tools, power tools and miscellaneous. Come take a look! 13 Brand Name Teen Boys Clothes 200 Maple Street, Continental, OH 45831 May 12: time unknown May 13: time unknown UnderArmor, Nike, American Eagle, Hollister, Adidas shirts, shorts, shoes and pants Youth Boys S-Xl, Men SM-Lg. Men’s shoes sizes 5.5-10 Men’s pants 28/30, S and M Decoration and household items 14 Garage/Just moved in for sale 312 W Rice St, Continental, OH 45831 May 12: 9am-6pm May 13: 9am-6pm Lots of furniture, electric clothes dryer, crib, home decor, kitchen items, kids items, kids toys, kids clothes, adult men and women clothes, shoes, lots of blankets and everything else. 15 Property sale 111 Lakeland Drive, Continental, OH 45831 May 12: 8am-6pm May 13: 8am-2pm Household objects and furniture 16 Sale after move 3644 Route 22, Continental, OH 45831 May 12 times unknown May 13 times unknown Furniture and household items 17 Multi-Family Garage Sale 5300 Rte 20, Continental, OH 45831 May 12 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 13 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Baby items such as high chair, Packnplay and more! Children’s bicycles and ride-on toys, twin bed frames and household items. 18 basinger 6840 Rte 21, Continental, OH 45831 May 12 9 a.m. – ? May 13 9 a.m. – ? Boy up to size 10/12 and girl up to size 10/12. Toys, household items, baked goods, some men’s and women’s clothing. 19 206 Forrest Street West. 206 W Forrest St, Continental, OH 45831 May 12, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. May 13, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ladies clothing, designer jeans, vintage sewing machine, vintage rocker, many miscellaneous. 20 Ed & Mary Garage Sale 602 N Main St, Continental, OH 45831 May 12 9am-5pm May 13 9am-1pm Tools, fishing rods, auto and miscellaneous garage items, household items and more 21 UM Christ Church Basement Sale 311 S Main St, Continental, OH 45831 May 12 9am-5pm May 13 9am-3pm Household, vacations, kitchen items, books, toys, clothing and more – all by donation. Hot dogs, turkey sandwiches, chips, cookies, soft drinks and water are also for sale. The funds benefit local UMW mission projects. Toilets available. 22 Residents of Alvarado 603 Grove Street, Continental, OH 45831 May 12 9am-5pm May 13 9am-2pm Clothes, toys and shoes for babies and toddler boys. Bar stools, queen bed, couch, chair, junior girls clothes, womens and mens clothes and nick nacks 23 Brad and Bobbie Fuller 5122 OH-634, Continental, OH 45831 May 12: time unknown May 13: time unknown Boys/Men size 10/12-3x, Junior/Ladies Xs-3x, glassware, baskets, home decor, kitchenware, furniture, holiday decor, candles, fiberglass steps, fishing tackle, possibly baby items and more ! 24 Multi-Family Garage Sale 406 N Main St, Continental, OH 45831 May 12 9am-5pm May 13 9am-5pm Motorcycle, towing gear, baby/toddler items, household items, DVDs 25 Katrina Grocery 23338 Rd H, Continental, OH 45831 May 12 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. May 13 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Home School Program, Gym Leos, Home Goods, Maternity Clothes, Entertainment Center, TONS of Clothes for Girls 3T to 14/16, Women XS-XL, Lots of Girls Shoes from Baby to Size 8 Women. Christmas decoration, outdoor toys, jeep, scooter, bicycle and much more!! 26 Huge Multi-Party Garage Sale 18281 Route B-13, Continental, OH 45831 May 13 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tons of Little Tikes, Step 2, SwingSet, Climbers, Carriers, Wagons, Pool, Pedal Tractors, and more. Boys and girls clothes, shoes, toys, wedding items, tons of books (kids-adults), household items, lots of miscellaneous.

