When it comes to sustainable cotton, fashion focuses on 1% at the expense of the other 99. Why?

A field of a genetically modified cotton variety called Bt cotton with integrated insecticide … [+] resistance in India. Corbis via Getty Images

The environmental impacts of cotton are well known (if not well understood), including the widespread use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and flood irrigation. However, cotton is the second most popular fiber after polyester, and finding sustainable solutions to current cultivation methods is an economic and environmental necessity.

But much of the “sustainable cotton” debate focuses on organic, which accounts for around 1% of global production. “If only more farmers would go organic” is the often expressed wish, but it ignores the critical parameters of cotton and the impossibilities outright. The 99% of cotton that is not grown organically is grown by conventional methods stemming from the industrialization of agriculture in the early 1900s.

The advent of synthetic fertilizers and chemical pesticides has enabled the continued growth of global food production and fiber production. At the beginning of industrialized agriculture, it fed and clothed a world population of less than 2 billion people. Today, it allows the production of more than the caloric food intake required for the world’s 8 billion (and growing) population. He also dresses us with 25% of the world’s fibers (cotton and wool combined), now eclipsed by synthetic fibers derived from 64% fossil fuels.

Today’s food production volumes are achievable thanks to synthetic inputs, which stimulate the growth process and strengthen crops until harvest; this is not to deny the damage caused by industrialized agriculture, but to recognize that industrial agriculture supplies global commodity markets, feeds and sustains farmers’ livelihoods. Additionally, farmers’ incomes depend on their yields, and scientific evidence (as well as the dominance of conventional agriculture) shows that processes using synthetic inputs tend to increase yields.

Cotton harvest in Tacheng Prefecture, China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, 2022. (Photo by … [+] Qin Meihua/VCG via Getty Images) VCG via Getty Images

Organic vs. conventional – yields demystified

The International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICCC) reported in 2016 that global average yields of organic cotton were low, at 375 kg lint/hectare, compared to a global average lint/hectare of 782 kilograms. On the other hand, evidence from India, USA and Turkey has shown that yields of over 1000 kg of fiber per hectare can be achieved if backed by good science. However, significant challenges exist in growing organic cotton, including insufficient seed availability, poor quality or insufficient access to organic inputs, weak scientific support, uncertain price premiums and low yields during the transition period. 2 to 3 years old. In addition, cumbersome certification processes, complex traceability systems and possibilities of contamination due to the coexistence of genetically modified crops are also considered problematic.

India is the first country in the world for area under cotton cultivation – it has four times as many hectares as China (the second largest) has under cotton production. However, China is the best plush producer by volume, and India is not in the top 10. India is the world’s largest producer of organic cotton, accounting for more than half of global production, again indicating significant yield differences between organic cotton and conventionally grown cotton.

Thus, organic farming has significant growth limits, although it is ecologically sound. The same cannot be said of the conventional with its cost for sustainability forming a long list of environmental degradations covering groundwater, surface water, soil and biological diversity. Furthermore, its social costs include a growing rural-urban divide, a global obesity epidemic and antibiotic resistance. Nevertheless, in this “99% conventional”, the lasting opportunities and challenges lie in cotton.

Cotton is seen in a field as farmers harvest the crop from a 140 acre field in Ellis County, … [+] Texas, 2022. National production hit its lowest level since 2015, down 21% year-over-year due to drought. (Photo by Andy JACOBSOHN/AFP) (Photo by ANDY JACOBSOHN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

A classic problem, a huge opportunity

Once the limits of organic farming and the interrelationship between growing food and fiber are understood, it is clear that alternative farming methods are needed to balance environmental impacts and global fiber demand. So are there options for growing cotton sustainably, and if so, what are they?

In recent decades, movements towards environmentally compatible farming methods have grown, including organic and regenerative farming systems. Scientific research shows that these systems are very competitive in terms of low environmental impact compared to conventional agriculture. However, they are considered highly dependent on financial incentives and political support, and returns vary.

What is the difference between organic farming and regenerative farming? Could regenerative cotton solve the environmental problems of conventional cotton while maintaining yields? What is the most ‘sustainable’ option and what does this mean for fashion brands?

Organic versus regenerative – what’s the difference?

Organic Agriculture (OA) is a holistic approach that maintains and improves soil health and includes biological cycles. This is achieved by applying agronomic, biological and mechanical techniques instead of using synthetic inputs to perform specific functions within the farming system. Organic farming respects these regulations:

No chemical pesticides,

No synthetic fertilizers,

No genetically modified crops,

Responsible use of energy and natural resources.

Regenerative Agriculture (RA) is a holistic approach to agriculture that highlights the connection between agricultural systems and the wider ecological system. Regenerative agriculture is a concept rather than a strict set of predefined requirements. This involves practice-based assessment of farming systems that strictly adhere to five principles:

cover the ground,

avoid ground disturbance,

increase crop diversification,

maintain living roots in the ground all year round

include livestock.

Regenerative agriculture aims to improve soil quality and biodiversity while profitably generating nutritious agricultural products. It eliminates tillage (digging and turning soil) and the environmental damage associated with bare soil. Simultaneously, AR promotes plant diversity and integrates animal and food production on the land. Importantly, RA does not preclude the use of synthetic and genetically modified inputs. Instead, it uses them to simultaneously optimize soil health and yields.

Farmers harvest in a cotton field in Binzhou, Shandong province, China, Oct 31, 2022. Future publication via Getty Images

Organic and regenerating – pros and cons

Compared to organic farming, the available data regarding the benefits of regenerative farming are insufficient. However, research has demonstrated that regenerative practices can lead to higher profitability than conventional farming. practices. For example, in the case of cotton, farmers have reported higher returns by carefully controlling and minimizing synthetic inputs while maximizing gains over consecutive years of crops.

Organic farming protects the environment, reducing the impacts of overuse of chemicals; but on the other hand, it can lead to social and economic hardship due to lower yields. Is organic “better” because it uses no genetically modified inputs, or is it inadequate because of its limited ability to partially feed and clothe the world’s population? Also, is it “better” because there are certifications to demonstrate compliance with organic standards, which regenerative agriculture does not have?

Regenerative methods allow farmers to use synthetic chemicals and genetically modified (GM) seeds to ensure crop characteristics that can survive better in certain conditions, depending on regional climate and other factors. Is regeneration “better” because it can address ecological challenges through the use of GMOs and targeted synthetic chemicals? Is regenerative energy “better” because of its demonstrable improved carbon sequestration at a time when reducing emissions is paramount to stemming climate change? Or, is “regenerative” a crutch to maintain our relentless consumption, compared to “organic” with its enforced limits on what an optimized agriculture in harmony with nature can bring? Currently, the reality is that the influence – and the capacity – of organic are negligible.

The “eco-credit” of organic versus the carbon capture of regenerative

Organic farming is certified to agreed standards, but by manual methods and highly fallible chain of custody process. Regenerative agriculture is not a one-size-fits-all set of methods that can be distilled into a certification – it must be analyzed on a case-by-case basis, based on net impacts, yields and costs.

Despite the lack of certification, proving carbon sequestration through regenerative agriculture through data capture and soil health analysis is a big win, as evidenced by this carbon case study. Prominent advocates of regenerative cotton cultivation include The the north face, which recently partnered with Indigo Ag on a carbon cotton production initiative. Additionally, Pangaia is currently “in conversion” to regenerative cotton, aiming to source virgin cotton from regenerative systems by 2026.

Brands that seek out organic cotton tend to focus more intensely on building consumer confidence provided by the non-synthetic, non-GM chemical narrative and broader impact reduction claims – including debunked cotton-reduction statistics. ‘water.

For all its certification flaws, organic cotton has a well-established and simple framework for what it is and how it is grown, leading to defined organic standards with certifications. Additionally, communicating the story of organic cotton is relatively easy, building on what consumers already understand about organic food. In this context, perception can be the deciding factor that drives ‘sustainably minded’ brands to choose organic fibers over all other options. But this is still only 1% of the cotton available. So regenerative, in ecological terms and production volume, could be the answer to the other 99.