Eduardo Renteria: Houston man accused of taping under woman’s dress inside League City TJ Maxx





LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) — A mother shopping at TJ Maxx in League City for her young son said she felt followed and then noticed a man with a phone under his dress. Eduardo Renteria, 29, of Houston, was charged with invasive visual recording and, according to investigators, he admitted he had been taking inappropriate videos of women for months. This most recent incident occurred Feb. 22 at 3030 S. Gulf Freeway. “I decided to walk down the aisle, and after I got down I noticed he was still following me, and he was doing this thing where he was squatting on his knees,” Hailey Chapman said. “He was looking at something on a lower shelf, and I thought it was weird.” When she turned around, she noticed he had his phone under his robe. Chapman decided to confront the man. “I said, ‘What do you think you’re doing? ‘” Chapman recalled. “’Why is your phone under my dress?’ He said, ‘I’m sorry, lady, I’m sorry.'” She said he walked away and left, but a stranger who saw what was happening wrote down his license plate. League City police have arrested Renteria, who is on $15,000 bond. Although this is the first time he has been charged, his affidavit says he has done so before. According to the documents, Renteria admitted to “taking videos of the woman’s intimate areas for the past two months for her self-gratification.” Chapman didn’t want to remain anonymous and decided to speak to ABC13. She explained that she was ashamed at first, but wanted other women to feel comfortable coming forward, while urging them to be aware of their surroundings, knowing that it could have happened to someone. one without their knowledge. “I feel a sense of empowerment and encouragement that I’m able to tell my story,” Chapman said. “I feel like it happens to a lot more women, and some may not even know it. It’s one of those things that you don’t think is going to happen to you, so it happens to you. I just want to shed some light on being more aware of your surroundings.” For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter And instagram. SEE ALSO: Intimate Videos Stolen From T-Mobile Customer: ‘I Literally Felt Devastated’

