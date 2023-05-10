Video Game Hall of Fame inducts ‘Wii Sports’, ‘Barbie Fashion Designer’





The World Video Game Hall of Fame has announced this year’s inductees: “Barbie Fashion Designer”, “The Last of Us”, “Wii Sports” and “Computer Space”. Photo courtesy of the Strong National Museum of Play Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter May 9 (UPI) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame in Buffalo, NY, has announced that its 2023 inductees are Barbie Fashion Designer, Computer space, The last of us And Sports Wii. The World Video Game Hall of Fame, part of the Strong National Museum of Play, announced that the four titles had been chosen from a group of finalists that included age of empires, angry Birds, Call of Duty 4 Modern Warfare, FIFA International Football, Tourniquet 007, NBA 2K, earthquake And Witchcraft. The hallowed games will be on display in the Hall of Fame’s new home, which is set to open on June 30. The museum said Barbie Fashion Designer, a PC game from 1996, came at a time when companies weren’t sure that games aimed at girls could succeed. The game allowed players to design their own clothes for their dolls and print their designs on special fabric. “Barbie Fashion Designer became a starting point for the girl’s game movement and turned the software and gaming scene upside down,” said Kristy Hisert, Head of Collections. “It also sparked important questions and debates. What does it mean to be a game for girls? Should there even be games “for girls?” What are the implications of these games? What are the consequences of gender games? Computer space, released in 1971, is known as the first commercially available video game. He followed in the footsteps of 1962 space war, but took the game to the next level by being playable in a coin-operated cabinet. The creators of the game went on to found the powerful game company Atari. “There was no video game industry in 1970. The games we would now call video games were still mostly locked away on computers in universities and research labs, inaccessible to the public. Space computing changed all that in 1971. In the end, Computer space didn’t bring video games to the masses, but by showing that video games could reach paying audiences outside of computer labs, it laid the foundation for the gaming industry,” said Jeremy Saucier, Vice President assistant for interpretation and electronic games. The last of uslaunched in 2013, won over 200 Game of the Year honors and later inspired the live-action HBO series of the same name. “Despite its debut in 2013, The last of us remains popular due to the quality of its gameplay and the strength of its story,” said video game curator Lindsey Kurano. “The 2023 HBO adaptation expanded the game’s reach and popularity. Created with input from Naughty Dog, the series has received support from critics and fans alike as one of the best video game adaptations ever made.” Sports Wiireleased alongside the Nintendo Wii console in 2006, brought motion-based technology to mainstream gaming. “With over 82 million copies sold, Sports Wii is one of the best-selling video games of all time, but its true influence comes from the fact that it created players among millions of people around the world who had never thought of playing it before,” said said Aryol Prater, research specialist for black play and culture. “It became a gaming phenomenon as news stories about the game grew, bringing diverse groups of people – including those in many senior centers – off their couches and sweating with virtual bowling, tennis, etc. . “

