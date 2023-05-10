The Victoria’s Secret fashion show will be back for the first time in years





The Victorias Secret fashion show is getting a makeover. Tuesday, the lingerie giant announcement he’s bringing back the famous runway event as a feature film, adding that the revamped show will stream internationally and culminate in a live fashion event this fall. Victorias Secret World Tour brings together 20 innovative creatives from around the world whose work showcases the appreciation and beauty of femininity, according to an official description. The project comes years after Victorias Secret last sent its team of genetically gifted angels to the catwalk in 2018 and canceled the original incarnation of the annual event. Since then, the brand has struggled to reconcile its image of almost unattainable sex appeal with a growing desire for diversity in the marketplace, both in advertising and product sizing. Model Bella Hadid walks the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 in New York City. The company has also faced competition from famous brands such as Rihannas Savage X Fenty and Kim Kardashians Skims, which have disrupted the lingerie industry with their inclusive marketing and direct-to-consumer approach. At Victorias Secret, such changes have shaken more than the bottom line. In 2020, billionaire Les Wexner said that he would step down as CEO of parent company L Brands amid falling sales and criticism for his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a complaint filed by shareholders the following year, Wexner was accused of fostering an entrenched culture of misogyny, bullying and harassment. Although Victorias Secret continued to fall below earnings expectationsit is still the queen of the North American lingerie market, recently estimated to be worth nearly $12.6 billion. With that in mind, Chief Creative Director Raul Martinez said he hopes Victorias Secret World Tour can help usher in a new era. This film is the ultimate expression of Victorias Secret brand transformation, Martinez said in a press release. It will be driven by fashion, glamor and entertainment with a nod to beloved iconography from the past, but in a bold and redefined way.

