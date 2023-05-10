Design a dress for lovers | Texas Technology Today

Raegan, Texas Tech alumnus and head football coach, Joey McGuires, not only designed her wedding dress, but also a dress worn by Taylor Swift on The Eras tour.



Can I go where you’re going?

Can we always be this close, forever and ever?

And ah, take me out and take me home.

You are my lover.

This serenade suits not one, but two special occasions that have changed Raegan McGuire’s life this year.

The biggest event took place last Saturday, when she walked down the aisle in a wedding dress she designed (alongside bridesmaids who also modeled her designs) and married her best friend.

My husband and I had been engaged for over a year and a half, and I worked on the dress the whole time with a fantastic pattern designer, said McGuire, senior designer at clothing brand AMUR and a Clothing design and manufacture (ADM) graduate of Texas University of TechnologyIt is Design department.

The second moment also involved a dress designed by McGuire, but not for herself.

Raegan McGuire

It happened last month in Arlington, Texas when she heard that specific song, Lover, performed live by recording artist Taylor Swift.

We were all like shaking and screaming, McGuire recalled. I’m pretty sure I cried because I was so excited.

These reactions aren’t just because McGuire and her friends are Swifties: the brand name of Taylor Swift fans.

The tears of joy were caused by what was on screen behind Swift as she performed: a virtual Swift swirling in unison with the music in a vibrant yellow dress designed by McGuire.

It was truly amazing that the dress I designed was significant enough for her to wear on her biggest tour yet,” McGuire said. I am always blown away.

A quick opportunity

McGuire’s ecstatic response was combined with the element of surprise, but not entirely. She had hopeful suspicions that Swift might use her dress after a request AMUR received several months ago from Swift’s team.

They attached a photo of a previous dress worn by Swift and asked for a similar style.

Of course, we made a bunch of assumptions, McGuire said. They didn’t tell us what it was for or anything, but the Swiftie that I am, I knew what it was for.

She recognized the yellow dress in the photo as the same one Swift wore in her Lover music video, released three years ago. Swift’s team needed a reimagined version of the dress ASAP, but that wasn’t a problem for McGuire.

The dress that came to mind was the one she had just designed for AMUR’s spring market and was already in production for an April release. Called Viv Mitered Pleating Dress in Yellow Tang, it is described as a plain pleated charmeuse midi dress with mitered pleats on the bodice. The material is 100% recycled polyester, which McGuire says is produced from recycled water bottles as part of AMUR’s commitment to using sustainable products.

It’s this gorgeous, very shiny canary yellow dress, McGuire said. It’s pleated, it hits around your ankles, and then the bodice is a v-neck low back, but it has that mitered pleating that gives that interesting chevron effect.

McGuire never questioned if the dress would suit Swift due to its whimsical aesthetic.

I was like, this is even better than the first one. This is going to be amazing for her,” McGuire recalled thinking.

AMUR had a response from Swift’s team the same day McGuire’s dress was shipped. The email informed AMUR that they had produced content with Swift wearing the dress, but McGuire knew it would be a while before he saw it.

Taylor Swift is a very confidential person and we really wanted to respect her privacy, McGuire said. We never really talked about it. We were just sitting there anticipating.

McGuire knew that long wait could be over when she heard Lover’s first notes on The Eras tour.

I turned to my best friend and said, ‘That’s why she borrowed the dress,’” McGuire recalled. I said wouldn’t it be so cool if now in person I could see it?

Sure enough, as Swift performed Lover, she stood in front of a virtual dollhouse featuring Swift in a pink room, dancing in McGuire’s dress in front of a full-length mirror.

A friend of mine knew what dress it was and pointed it out, McGuire said. We couldn’t believe it. My aunt and my adorable little cousin were next to me and they were taking videos and texting my parents.

The dress added to the magical vibe perfectly and left McGuire breathless.

It blew my mind to see it on screen, McGuire said. I’ve obviously always loved the dress, but seeing it on her and the way she moves so theatrically, it really brought the dress to life on a whole new level.

McGuire shared her reaction to the dress in a TikTok video with the POV caption: You designed the yellow dress in Lover. It received over 931,000 views.

It turned out the best way I could have imagined, McGuire said. It was amazing.

High-profile personalities have worn McGuire’s designs before, such as President Joe Biden’s granddaughter on the Today Show in 2021. But for McGuire, Swift modeling her yellow dress stands out as her proudest achievement yet.

I’m really lucky that she chose him, said McGuire. Taylor Swift is one of the most important people to me, not because of her popularity and fame, but purely because she is thoughtful and meaningful with everything she does and broadcasts to the world.

Chasing her wildest dreams

At the height of this surreal moment, McGuire couldn’t help but think back to his own time.

She’s come a long way since her time on the Texas Tech campus from 2014 to 2018, but she still appreciates the knowledge she gained there.

There really is something special and unique about the Texas Tech program that sets it above all others, McGuire said. I feel very lucky to have been able to go to Texas Tech after meeting so many different interns and co-workers who attended many different schools because it seems like I had a much better experience as far as school goes .

I never had a boring lesson where I had nothing to do. They always made sure that when you were in class they were going to take all your time. They were going to make sure you learned as much as possible.

One of McGuire’s favorite experiences has been the annual TechStyle fashion show, which is why she sits on the program’s advisory board.

The TechStyle fashion show is a unique opportunity for senior ADM majors to present a collection of their original pieces. The show also features pieces created by ADM students who were selected by a jury.

Unfortunately, this year’s show was on the same day as her wedding.

I love it because it’s a great experience for students to create something and achieve it through the process, McGuire said. When I was in school we created an entire collection and a big part of my job today is to create a cohesive collection that sells together.

It was also an important step in my career as a fashion designer. I’m still very proud of that moment, with my friends and family who saw my collection. I think it’s the perfect way to complete your degree and start your career.

McGuire’s appreciation for his alma mater only grew stronger when his father, Joey McGuire, was hired as the Red Raider’s head football coach in 2021.

I went to almost every game last year and maybe I won’t be so lucky to have so many days off this year because of my marriage, but I will try to make as many games as I can. possible, she said.

McGuire’s continued support and success since graduating is applauded by Ashley Rougeaux-BurnesADM program director and assistant professor.

We know Raegan as an extremely talented and hardworking person, Rougeaux-Burnes said. The recognition she recently received highlights her vast body of work and shines a light on her incredible contributions to the industry. We would like to say congratulations to Raegan. The Apparel Design and Manufacturing Program is so proud of your accomplishments, and we look forward to witnessing your continued success. »

McGuire lives the ambitions she once had as she works in her office in New York. But she didn’t get there overnight.

She encourages students to get rambling jobs, wear multiple hats in lower-level positions, and work to get beyond them. It was his approachand she said that commitment has years ahead of her in her profession.

In those young years, do your best to grind it down, she said. I know it’s hard, and you wanna do all the fun stuff. But it’s those years, from being a freshman to five years out of college, that you really have to put your head down and get going. I promise you it will pay off and open many doors for you.

What’s behind the door next door for McGuire? A honeymoon, to begin with.

As for her, she will continue to be a creative designer, a lover and a Swiftie.

Having Taylor Swift kick off our spring season is really helping us move this next big move forward, McGuire said. I just want to keep looking for opportunities like this and other ways to grow more and more.

I’ve always been a bit of a dreamer.