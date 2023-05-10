Tbilisi tries to rebuild pre-pandemic fashion momentum





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Four years have passed since the last physical Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Tbilisi, which was at one point considered the next big fashion week outside of New York, London, Milan and Paris. The last edition, which took place from May 4 to 8, invited designers, the press and buyers to return to the podium to regain lost momentum. From the freedom-inspired fashion shows of Berhasm, God Era and Ak Prodishvili to a drag ball held in the exhibition space, the 2023 edition of MBFW Tbilisi has been like a rallying cry from the Georgian fashion community against the war in Ukraine, against conservative politics and against the continuing threat of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment. And, although perhaps slower than previous editions, with fewer shows, organizers are confident it is reviving Tbilisi’s fashion market to return to its old buzz. After the long break, it was difficult to organize the event because there were so many changes around us, in Georgia and in the world, says MBFW Tbilisi founder Sofia Tchkonia. But, at some point, we understood that young creatives needed this platform and we decided to relaunch. I think it went well anyway. Tchkonia also runs the Georgian Fashion Foundation, which supports emerging designers, and the Be Next competition, which awards scholarships, funding or mentorship to five students. MBFW Tbilisi took place in a sprawling former Coca-Cola factory with space for showrooms for emerging designers and an exhibition space, complete with ceiling screens for visual effects. By next season, there will also be an on-site fashion school, Georgias first, which Tchkonia says is crucial to strengthening the country as a fashion hub. Buyer attendance was limited to Tbilisi this season, with only one buyer from Italian luxury retailer Modes and one from Neiman Marcus in attendance. However, press attention is more of a focus for designers, they say, as it helps attract buyers to their Paris showrooms. Tchkonia has deliberately focused on the press this year as brands have become accustomed to showing up again and will invite more shoppers to return next season, she says. The international press returned in force, including contributors fromvogue Germany,vogue Greece,vogue Poland andvogue Czechoslovakia, publishers ofDizzyAnd identifierand veteran journalist Diane Pernet. Millie Aoki of Valletta, head of creative talent acquisition at Louis Vuitton, was also on the visit for the first time, exploring potential new talent for the brand’s various design teams. Also in attendance for the first time was Andam Prize founder Nathalie Dufour, inspired to visit Tbilisi after artisanal and forward-thinking label Situationist first applied for the Andam Prize a few years ago.

