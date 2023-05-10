Chloe Bailey lights up ‘The Little Mermaid’ premiere in yellow dress – Footwear News





Chloe Bailey shone in yellow at the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” in Hollywood, Calif., on Monday night. The Grammy-nominated singer attended the event to support her sister Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation. Chloe made a vibrant appearance on the blue carpet. THE “How Does It Feel” Musician wore a sparkling yellow dress by South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. The piece featured a faux neckline, fitted long sleeves, a daring center cutout.

Chloe Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ on May 8, 2023 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: FilmMagic To let her look do the talking, the “Swarm” star accessorized herself with small diamond star earrings and a collection of midi rings. As for makeup, Chloe went with sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral lip. She traded in her usual fiery red locs for voluminous highlights that were parted to the side. Related Unfortunately, the length of Bailey’s dress didn’t allow a peek into her shoe choice, however, it’s likely that she completed her look with a pair of sky-high platforms.

Chloe Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ on May 8, 2023 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images Bailey stays on trend when it comes to her shoe choices. THE “Rent This” Actress has been spotted in styles like flip flops and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off duty. Additionally, the artist has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having featured in campaigns and runway shows for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, and Louis Vuitton.

Chloe Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ on May 8, 2023 in Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Disney “The Little Mermaid” is a live-action reboot of Disney’s Oscar-winning 1989 animated film, based on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale. Starring Halle Bailey as the titular mermaid, the film follows her journey from life under the sea in search of love on land. “The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The live-action film debuts in theaters on May 26. PHOTOS: Check out Chloe Bailey’s fashion evolution over the years in the gallery. Ashley Rushford is Footwear News’ digital editor. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley earned her BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2023/fashion/red-carpet/chloe-bailey-little-memaid-premiere-yellow-dress-1203461749/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos