













Press release – Paris, 10e May 2023 Jrma THE February appointed as CEO of Fursac The SMCP group, parent company of the Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jrmie Le Febvre as CEO of Fursac, effective 15e May 2023. As such, he will also join the SMCP Executive Committee. Isabelle Guichot, CEO of SMCPsaid: “I am very happy to welcome Jrma to the group’s Executive Committee as Chief Executive Officer of Fursac. Throughout his career, he has developed a strategic vision Of the industrythe knowledge of men’s ready-to-wear the European, American Asian markets and leadership that will be major assets for the development and expansion of Fursac. I join the entire SMCP team in wishing him every success in his new role. Jérémie Le Febvre, 40, takes over the general management of Fursac after several years in key positions in the fashion industry. Before joining the group, he managed A-COLD-WALL*, a brand of the Tomorrow group, between London and Milan, alongside its artistic director. Previously, he worked on several brands and in particular AMI, at a key moment in its development, alongside the founding artistic director and the CEO. During this experience, he co-directed a multidisciplinary and global team which enabled him to put his leadership qualities at the service of an ambitious creative environment, and to forge a strong sensitivity for the world of men’s fashion and of the product. A graduate of HEC and holder of a Master’s degree in international business law and taxation, Jrmie spent the first 10 years of his career in key positions in the financial industry. Jrma THE FebruaryCEO of Fursacsaid: “I am delighted to join the SMCP Group and Fursac To pivotal moment for the brand. counting on my experience In international marketsI will continue the work done by Elina Kousourna on the past three years. I would like to thank Isabelle Guichot, Gauthier Borsarello and the entire SMCP Board of Directors for the trust they place in me to continue to develop Fursac brand. ABOUT SMCP SMCP is a world leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 46 countries, the Group includes a network of more than 1,600 stores worldwide and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN code FR0013214145, mnemonic: SMCP CONTACTS SMCP_PR_Nomination Jeremie Le Febvre

