House of Blueberry’s Katherine Manuel talks about the ‘hard’ economy of digital fashion

Long before the pandemic accelerated all things digital, House of Blueberry was selling digital fashion.

Founder and CEO Mishi Mcduff launched House of Blueberry as a Second Life avatar provider in 2012. In the 11 years since, the company has sold over 20 million digital apparel units across 10,000 SKUs . He has also collaborated with fashion brands such as Jonathan Simkhai and organized the first Metaverse fashion show. He currently has a customer base of nearly 500,000 and growing.

Katherine Manuel, COO of House of Blueberrys, joined the company just over a year ago after spending more than a decade at data company Thomson Reuters. During her last four years at Thomson Reuters, she served as its Vice President of Innovation. Manuel said she realized the potential of gaming platforms watching her daughters use Roblox to socialize during the height of the pandemic. And, as these platforms increasingly connect technology and art, their impact over the next 10 years should be breathtaking, she said.

House of Blueberry is therefore well positioned. Were a digital first company, Manuel said in the latest episode of the Glossy Podcast. We are truly fashion forward, but [fashion] entirely for avatars.

Manuel also discussed current investor interest in digital fashion and how digital and physical fashion can benefit each other.

Below are additional highlights from the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity.

The importance of Roblox

” It is enormous. If you only watch Roblox, there is [around] 270 million monthly active users. And when you look at these average ages around 6-25, and really leaning towards younger people, it’s a huge place where a lot of young people spend a huge amount of time. Children receive Robux for their birthdays. There’s a lot of interest in young people being able to express themselves while they’re playing games and being in these online communities and it’s not just Roblox. It’s really sort of the swell of this generation where you hang out and make friends. My background is not in games or fashion. Still, I’ll tell you, the reason I was so drawn to this space, in particular, was during the pandemic to watch my own girls; when they couldn’t have play dates and they couldn’t play with their friends in person, they would go to Minecraft and Roblox, and they would play games and connect with their friends there. This is where the community is built. This is where friendships are not only made, but are also fortified and strengthened. It’s that camaraderie that when I was a kid happened in the driveway. It still sometimes happens in the aisle, but it’s also on these online platforms. And it’s a [place] for communities to grow, but also for children to express themselves and be who they are.

The Power of Digital x Physical Fashion Collaboration

“Jonathan Simkhai was a fantastic collaboration. [Our fashion show featuring the collection] was actually the very first metaverse fashion show, and it was in Second Life. The fashion show was in February 2022, and then I was walking around SoHo in New York in September 2022, so it was seven months later and the same dress we had created for Second Life was hanging in the store window . So you can really start to see, kind of, the supply chain happening, the fashion being able to be played online, and then becoming a reality, which is kind of magical for someone like me. And it was great for us. It certainly got us a lot of PR. Also, it was a time when there were seed investments in Blueberry, but we were still in the process of recruiting an executive team to join us. And so I think the collaboration with Jonathan Simkhai really put House of Blueberry on the map, and that attracted a lot of us who wanted to learn more and get into the space, in general.

Investor interest in ‘web2.5

“There are so many opportunities right now. We’ve had the big Web3 boost over the past two years, and it feels like it’s come to a screeching halt, in many ways. The interesting thing about House of Blueberry is that we never really got into web3. My [take on] web3 is anything on the blockchain. And we’ve avoided blockchain, until now, because we really think there are tons of market opportunities in web2 and what some call web2.5. And what’s happening in these realms of gaming that I know we all call “metaverses” but really are great social games is that a lot of these games are opening up these UGC markets. These are the opportunities for creators to come and develop and design. And so investors really want to understand that if there are going to be these markets and if there are these creators doing the work and coming up with the designs, how does the economy play out? You can make money, but it’s hard to make a lot of net income. And can a player like House of Blueberry really expand a digital-only brand across all of these platforms? And investors believe we can.