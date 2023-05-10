Kate Middleton’s coronation wardrobe: look by look

Over the past week, members of Britain’s royal family have taken part in events marking the coronation celebrations of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

As media from around the world traveled to London to cover the event – the first coronation for 70 years and the first coronation of a king for 86 years – the royal ladies of the House of Windsor showed off their best feet in fashion. No one more than the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

With the coronation celebrations of King Charles and Queen Camilla now over, Newsweek take a look at Kate’s coronation wardrobe, from the pantsuits to the all-important coronation dress itself.

The Princess of Wales pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, May 6, 2023. The Princess wore an ensemble designed by fashion house Alexander McQueen.

Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images



Commonwealth Coronation Luncheon

For the first official reception of the coronation celebrations, Kate wore a simple midi-length day dress attributed to designer Jenny Packham.

The Princess wore the dress to greet Commonwealth Prime Ministers and Governors General at a special luncheon at Buckingham Palace on Friday May 5.

The Princess was present alongside other senior members of the Royal Family and King Charles.

The long-sleeved white dress featured contrasting black piping along the neckline and was punctuated with a wide black belt. She accessorized it with a pair of black suede “bow tie” style pumps by shoe designer Aquazzura.

After lunch, Kate and Prince William stepped out onto The Mall outside Buckingham Palace to meet members of the public lining the streets to watch the coronation procession the following day.

The Princess of Wales pictured wearing a monochrome fashion look during a pre-coronation engagement lunch at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023.

Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images/Charles McQuillan/Getty Images



Reception of coronation dignitaries

On the evening of Friday May 5, Kate and Prince William once again joined the Royal Family and King Charles at Buckingham Palace to welcome world leaders and dignitaries who had gathered in London to witness the coronation.

For the occasion, Kate wore a stunning custom royal blue cocktail dress from design house Self-Portrait. The princess has worn several of the brand’s dresses, as has her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Along with her dress, Kate wore another pair of Aquazzura heels, this time a slingback pair in royal blue which she debuted during the Garter Day celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2022.

The Princess was pictured at the reception for First Lady Jill Biden and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.

The Princess of Wales pictured at Buckingham Palace for a pre-coronation reception wearing a self-portrait dress with First Lady Jill Biden and Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, May 5, 2023.

Kensington Palace



coronation day

For Coronation Day itself, Kate made a royal fashion statement in an Alexander McQueen couture dress embroidered with the floral crests of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

The dress was made of ivory silk crepe with silver bullion and thread embroidery and was pillar cut with a short train and long sleeves.

The dress was worn under the robes of the Royal Victorian Order of which Kate was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

To accessorize the look, Kate paired a dazzling headpiece made with silver embroidery and crystals by designer Jess Collett in collaboration with Alexander McQueen. Collett started his business with the help of a grant from King Charles’ charity, the Prince’s Trust.

Along with her hairstyle, Kate wore a three-row diamond necklace lent to her by the King, which King George VI had made in 1950 using diamonds from the Royal Collection for his daughter, Queen Elizabeth II.

The necklace is considered crown property and the coronation saw its first outing on Kate.

The Princess of Wales pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III wearing a custom Alexander McQueen dress under the robes of the Royal Victorian Order, May 6, 2023.

TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images



Coronation ‘Big Lunch’

For the ‘Big Lunch’ coronation event in Windsor on Sunday May 7, which saw members of the local community throw a street party to celebrate the royal event, Kate dressed in a simple blazer and d ‘trousers.

The royal wore a pale blue tailored jacket by Reiss and paired it with plain black trousers and trainers by Veja.

During the event, Kate and Prince William took a stroll to meet members of the public and took part in activities planned to mark Coronation Weekend.

The Princess of Wales pictured wearing a Reiss blazer to meet members of the public in Windsor for the ‘Big Lunch’ coronation on May 7, 2023.

Pool Andrew Matthews-WPA/Getty Images/Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images



Coronation Concert

The coronation concert marked one of the main focal points of the celebration weekend with more than 20,000 guests welcomed to the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch performances by stars such as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Also in attendance were members of the extended royal family and for the occasion, Kate made a striking impression in a bright red, well-tailored Alexander McQueen trouser suit.

It was the second outing of the pantsuit which debuted in January for the launch event of the princess’s early childhood awareness campaign, Shaping Us.

To accessorize her look, Kate wore an on-trend jewelry set from Van Cleef & Arpels.

The Princess of Wales pictured wearing a bright red Alexander McQueen pantsuit for the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images



Coronation ‘Big Help Out’

The final event of Coronation Weekend was a nationwide series of community events dubbed the “Big Help Out” by organizers.

For the day of May 8, Kate and Prince William were accompanied by their three children for a visit to a scout cabin in Slough, near Windsor Castle.

To help renovate the hut and participate in the entertainment planned for the children of the neighborhood, Kate wore a pared-down outfit, showcasing a pale blue blouse from the British brand Really Wild.

The Princess of Wales pictured wearing a blue Really Wild blouse for the ‘Big Help Out’ community event celebrating the coronation, May 8, 2023.

DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek’s royal reporter, based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on NewsweekIt is The Royal’s Facebook page.

Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected] We would love to hear from you.