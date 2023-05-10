Andor season 2: ending the Star Wars spin-off early is the ultimate fan service





Gone are the days of a million seasons of The Walking Dead And Game Of Thrones turning prestige dramas into endless soap operas with new series like Andor ending after Season 2, TV learned that modesty is, in fact, the best policy. THE star wars spin-off, which emerged as a surprise critical darling last year, is obviously in a unique place. It was always going to reach an early end point, its story predating the feature film A thug, at the end of which the main characters are all blown to pieces by a giant space laser. The series deliberately gave itself a truncated timeline by opening just a few years before A thugand as showrunner, Tony Gilroy cemented recent conversation with Empire, Andor season 2 will lead directly to the events of the A new hope prequel. But that’s not the only example of prestige dramas and IP extensions coming out when all is well: just watch Successionending with its fourth prime season, or Ted Lassoretiring just as he hits a mid form patch. You have to imagine that it’s creatively liberating for a writers room to have an end in mind from the start: it’s much easier to plan the trip if you already have the destination, the reverse is true. sometimes akin to coloring in a picture book. missing half of its contours. Andor stands out from the IP crowd for a number of reasons, but not least because its characters are living, breathing, fully realized beings; the complexities and nuances they inhabit signal a lot of elbow grease on the page, and it’s fair to assume that such an endeavor is easier with a timeline in place from the start. Also, even though Gilroy said before that Andor was planned from the beginning as a two-part series, it is a series that has attracted a massive audience and many critical anthems. It’s refreshing, if a little surprising, that in an age of endless rolling, a faceless suit hasn’t sunk its corporate claws into Andoris back and dealt with it for another season or two, stretching the story out until it finally hits the A thug ripe. It seems that for once, good storytelling has won out over calculating company numbers. The truth is there is only one plot of television in the age of streaming, between the many spinoffs, sequels and prequels emerging on your Disney+s, and your theoretically original ideas produced and immediately canceled by Netflix every week. We’d go so far as to say it’s the benevolent stance, and then, with the audience stuffed with an endless sushi belt of content, to end it early and give us a chance to move on to the next thing. And that’s without thinking about the capacity we need for the revisions of Girls And The Sopranosbesides the new shit, there are only so many hours. With a series that ends at the right time, everyone wins: creators can end on a shark leap in their name; audiences don’t feel like they’re working off-hours following their favorite stories. As in any relationship: monotony breeds resentment, and it’s always better to part ways before you get tired of seeing each other.

