Harry Styles satellite video highlights fan fashion

The singer paid homage to the feather boas and cowboy boots worn by the devoted “Harries” in the new video for “Satellite.”

Anyone who has attended a Harry Styles concert in the past couple of years or seen how his thousands of fans love to dress for his shows knows one thing is true. Harries (the fandom name for Styles fans) created a separate gig. -uniform that consists of everything from brightly colored fringed jackets to platform boots, cowboy hats and, of course, feather boas.

In a new music video for Styles’ latest single, Satellite, the British pop star paid tribute to her fans’ unique sense of fashion in a memorable way.

The video begins with a Mars rover-like robot named Stomper wandering backstage at one of the 15 sold out love on tourshows that Styles performed at the Forum in Los Angeles in January of this year.

Stomper soon makes it to the arena floor, but before that the robot stops in front of a television to watch a documentary about the Mars Curiosity rover. At this point, Successionfans will recognize a familiar voice as Logan Roy himself (Brian Cox) narrates a short voiceover.

After the brief Succession cameo, Stomper ventures onto the venue floor as the night concert draws to a close. The small but mighty robot then finds itself navigating through hundreds of onlookers who, as evidenced by their brightly colored boots and ’70s-inspired bell bottoms, are unmistakable Harries.

Real Life Harries immediately noticed how the singer included these details about himself and his outfits in the video and quickly took to social media to share his thoughts.

There was speculation on social media if Styles used real footage of actual onlookers in the video alongside the clips of actors decked out in love on tour to carry. The general consensus seems to be that a mix of actor and actual fan footage was used, especially as fans are now reporting seeing the little robot wandering ominously among feather boa remains and recording allegedly footage after some of the shows.

Many elements of Styles fandom’s eccentric concert outfits can be traced directly to Styles’ past looks. For example, the feather boa is not only a popular accessory among his viewers, the singer also donned one himself during his appearance at the 2021 Grammys. Among the British singer’s other notable style signatures which are often replicated by fans include sequins, leather pants and leotards.

However, Harries doesn’t just wear outfits that replicate Styles’ own look. Instead, a culture of shared respect, kindness and inclusiveness has been fostered among fans, and the colorful outfits they usually wear to Styles’ shows rightly represent the ability to freely and openly express who they are. are.

Styles himself has made headlines for how his fashion sense has not only evolved throughout his career, but also how he sometimes defies conventional norms. And, after making the cover of vogues December 2020 issue in a dress, Styles started hearing more questions regarding her gender identity, and even faced backlash for looks

Despite constant questioning, the star has always refused to label herself in terms of sexuality and gender identity. He was quoted in the June 2022 issue of Better homes and gardenssaying, “The point of the direction we should be going in, which is to accept everyone and be more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify which boxes you’re checking.”

Styles’ willingness to be playful with her fashion sense was also fun for fans to watch. During his last tour, Styles’ wardrobe changed widely from night to night and fans were quickly eager to see what he would wear on their show. A trend also quickly emerged during some love on tour shows that the singers’ stylist, Harris Lambert, sometimes posted a photo of Styless’ outfit for the night on Twitteroften crediting Gucci (Styles is an ambassador for the luxury brand) with creating the look.

love on tour should end in July in Italy after more than 160 shows and hundreds of thousands of unforgettable outfits from Styles and his Harries.