Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh coordinates with Kate in a blue lace dress by Suzannah

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with her husband and the Prince and Princess of Wales. For the occasion, she wore a blue lace dress by Suzannah London and is the Isla Guipure Lace Dress in Blue. Sophie’s dress is a beautiful cornflower blue and isn’t new to her wardrobe, in fact, she debuted it last summer for Royal Ascot. It’s unusual that she chose this dress given how close Kates’ color is – it’s only a few shades darker than the princess’ – and according to Meghan Markle in her Netflix docuseries, royal women are only not supposed to wear the same colors for public engagements. READ MORE: Princess Kate looks stunning in blue dress at Garden Party

Nonetheless, the Sophies dress is made of 100% cotton lace with a 100% silk lining, and is still available for purchase today for 1,290. The product description for the dress reads: Beautiful blue Italian cotton lace shirt dress with a separate bias cut silk inner dress and removable lace sash. A gathered flounce cuts diagonally across the bodice and is found in the gathered cuffs of the 3/4 sleeves. The dress can be styled beautifully with elegant headwear for a race or wedding.

Today, Sophie styled it almost like she wore it last year, with the same blue hat and clutch. Her hat is bespoke Jane Taylor and her bag is from one of her favorite brands, Sophie Hasburg and is the Ginny Clutch in blue. The Duchess had, however, chosen nude heels instead of blue ones for today’s outfits. Her shoes are from Prada and are the Natural Classic Pumps. She’s worn these shoes 34 times before today, having first debuted them in 2017.

On the jewelry side, the Duchess chose her Halcyon Days Maya Torque diamond and pearl bracelets. Crafted in exquisite 18k gold plating, the twisted design is unified with two polished diamonds or pearls and lacquered accents. The bracelets sell for 150 pieces each and are a favorite of the Duchess. For the earrings, Sophie chose blue flower studs, which have never been identified.

Royal fans took to Twitter to comment on Sophies’ outfit, with many not favoring the style of the dress. One said: I don’t like the style of the dress. I like the color. Her outfit has a very 80s touch; which is fashionable. It’s a bold choice, but she definitely succeeds, wrote a second. Someone else joked: The 80s called and they want their dress back! In fact, I love everything about this dress except the ruffles. Very pretty. I love free blue dresses, a Tweet read.

