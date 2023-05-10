Big Law is falling into disuse with the idealistic Generation Z





Students and early-career lawyers are increasingly looking beyond the world’s largest law firms, fearing lack of work-life balance and assignments that conflict with their personal ethics. Just under 40% of aspiring lawyers in the so-called Generation Z cohort defined as being born between 1995 and 2012 said they would like to join one of the top 200 U.S. firms, compared to nearly 60% when the survey was last conducted three years ago. The results indicate that Gen Z continues to place an extremely high value on…flexible work arrangements, a trend that has only increased amid the pandemic, said Jacqueline Bokser LeFebvre, chief executive of the leading recruitment firm Major, Lindsey & Africa, who conducted the global survey between January and March. While they of course recognize that life in a law firm will involve working late at night or on weekends, many do not expect or want these long hours to be frequent, a- she added. Nearly 80% of respondents said they believe a gendered culture is pervasive in the industry, and 65% said they consider the racial, ethnic and gender makeup of the company when applying. to a job. Gender diversity at the top of major U.S. law firms has remained stubbornly low, with women making up just 27% of partners last year, a single percentage point increase from 2021, analysts say. Leopard Solutions sector. Even after accounting for other employees such as associates, women made up 39% of the total workforce, Leopard found. More than half of Gen-Z survey respondents, which included students from the top 100 law schools as well as young clerks and associates starting their legal careers, said they hoped to eventually work as an in-house lawyer, in a governmental role, or for a non-profit organization. When asked what might cause them to leave a law firm, respondents frequently cited practices that do not align with their long-term interests/goals, or that do not align with their values. Nathan Peart, co-author of the report, said such statements show that perhaps more than any other generation currently practicing law, this generation values ​​social justice and altruism. Frank Ryan, global co-chairman of DLA Piper, one of the world’s largest law firms by revenue, said the results were not a shock. When you see the political unrest, the social unrest, the economic headwinds, the income disparity that exists in the United States today…I’m not surprised you see this generation of young lawyers interested in prosecuting the practice of law to help society, he said. But he championed big law firms as an incredible place to learn, while allowing staff to nurture their souls with pro bono activities. I think law firms can do a better job of explaining to young lawyers … that we do a lot of great things in society too, he added, noting that making sure people have good representation was commendable.

