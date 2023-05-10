Sonam Kapoor reacts to fashion blogger’s defense of her coronation concert dress, called ‘sheets’





The image was shared by Sonam Kapoor. (courtesy: Sonam Kapoor) New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor has been making headlines ever since she made an appearance at King Charles III’s coronation concert in Britain. Photos and videos of the actress’ performance at the concert have been making the rounds on social media, often prompting criticism from part of the population, regarding the choice of attire for the big event. Many went so far as to say that her dress looked like a “bed sheet”. Today, a fashion blogger came to the actress’s defence, explaining in detail through her post, the ‘unique history’ of the chintz print fabric on Sonam’s coronation dress. In an elaborate post, a fashion blogger named Aamir Ali Shah shredded those trolling the actress and wondered “What’s so amazing about the dress.” Sharing a photo of Sonam Kapoor in her exquisite dress, Aamir wrote, “Read a comment under this photo of Sonam Kapoor saying what’s amazing about it. It looks like a bed sheet. Well the fact is these ‘chintz’ prints are now commonly used for Sheets, curtains and upholstery originated from the cheent along India’s Coromandel coast (Cheent in Hindi meaning spotted). chintz helped revolutionize fashion and design on a global scale. The blogger went on to shed some light on the history of the fabric: “Before Europe claimed these prints, a plain weave glazed cotton fabric was printed or painted in bright colors and traded across the seas for decades Indian” to render their homes lush with vibrant colors of madder and indigo depicting exotic flora and fauna, which was a necessity given that the weather outside was often gray and cloudy. Until the 17th century the trade in these Indian printed cottons flourished, then European fabric makers protested and even rioted against the tawdry, bespotted ‘cottons made by heathens and pagans’. Colonial companies banned the cotton of India, which led to the production of imitation chintz in the Netherlands, Britain and France.It was only then that patterns and designs were slowly devised to depict birds and plants of Europe. He continued his defense: “Some scholars believe that chintz began to be used for clothing when maids received old or damaged household textiles, which they made into dresses. Many lawn brands use these prints today. Today in Pakistan, many without an iota of knowledge about the unique history of this fabric. Now that Sonam Kapoor is wearing it, “it is indeed a full circle moment” quoting Deepthi Sasidharan and Susan Thomas here from l across the border. A fabric that has been dispossessed of the natives is here reclaimed and recontextualized.” The fashion blogger’s post caught the attention of actress Sonam Kapoor herself who, reacting to the beautifully framed post, replied, “Thank you for seeing the whole point of this. Anamika designed print.” Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor made her presence felt at the King Charles coronation concert in Britain recently. At the Concert, the Khobsurat star took center stage introducing various Commonwealth choir performers. The actress, who performed a spoken word piece at the concert, was recently praised by her parents, actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita. Sonam Kapoor, who has been touted as one of Bollywood’s biggest celebrities, started her speech with Namaste. She said, Namaste, our Commonwealth is a union. Together, we are one third of the world’s population. One third of the world ocean. A quarter of the world’s land. Each of our countries is unique and each of our people is special, but we choose to be one, learning from our history. Blessed by our diversity, guided by our values ​​and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for all, where every voice is heard. On the work side, Sonam Kapoor is all set to make a comeback with Shome Makhija’s Blind after a long acting recluse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/sonam-kapoor-reacts-to-fashion-bloggers-defence-of-her-coronation-concert-dress-trolled-as-bedsheet-4020993 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

