



To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. Technology is transforming the way the fashion and beauty industries do business. It’s changing the DNA of heritage businesses, influencing the way brands speak to customers today, and making the in-store experience smarter. This and more was a priority atBusiness in vogueand Snapchats Party on May 3, which featured Jane Lauder, Chief Data Officer of Este Lauders, Andrew Haarsager, Head of Cartier’s Retail Innovation Lab, and Colleen DeCourcy, Chief Creative Officer of Snap, to discuss how they effectively leverage technology withBusiness in vogueHilary Milnes, Americas Editor. During the event, Rajni Jacques, Head of Fashion and Beauty at Snaps, kicked off the talk series with insight into how technology is unlocking future relationships between businesses and young customers. She pointed out that Snaps’ core demographic ranges from 13 to 34, which means businesses have the opportunity to introduce themselves to the customers of tomorrow as well as those with purchasing power today. Gallery – Business in vogue and Snapchat: how technology is transforming fashion and beauty Technology has truly changed the way we shop online, in-store and on-app. Our demographics for Snap really hit that Gen Z 90% Gen Z and 75% of users are between 13 and 34 years old. This demographic really knows innovation. Brands really want to tap into that community, Jacques said. Milnes then sat down with Snaps DeCourcy to find out what brands need to know when integrating augmented reality into their marketing efforts, as well as integrating AR Enterprise Services (ARES) into apps and websites. brands and retailers. He works to advance the technology to apply it more to fashion and beauty as an ambitious purchase. When you look at real luxury goods, you bring generations into the cycle of desire for those goods, sometimes before people can actually afford them, and that’s part of aspirational luxury. But I can see what it would look like, what I feel in it, what it says about me. It’s really important. Next, Haarsager talked about Cartier’s retail innovation lab, which opened in Brooklyn in 2017 on a trial basis, he said, to determine how to improve the customer experience at Cartier, which is centered on establishing long-term relationships. The biggest initiative to come out of the lab to date is the Looking Glass, an AR fitting mirror used in stores so that each store is stocked with every piece, sometimes in digital form, to try on in person. This meant that the technology had to be as true to reality as possible, as people would compare digital coins to physical coins. Not satisfied with the 3D modeling technology on the market, Cartier built its own technology for the Looking Glass. This type of investment means the rest of the business has to be on board.

