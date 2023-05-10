Sonam Kapoor Thanks Blogger Who Educated Those Who Snap Her “Bed Sheet” Dress | Bollywood





Actor Sonam Kapoor wore a long dress co-designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead for King Charles III’s coronation concert on May 7. Photos and videos of the actor from the concert were all over social media, with one section saying his dress ‘looks like a bed sheet’. Now, a fashion blogger has detailed the “unique history” of the chintz-print fabric on Sonam’s coronation dress, and the actor has thanked him for “seeing the whole point” of his look. Read also : Sonam Kapoor dons white and greets audience with ‘namaste’ at King Charles III coronation concert Sonam Kapoor had shared photos of her look for King Charles III’s coronation concert. On Tuesday, a fashion blogger named Aamir Ali Shah took to Instagram to talk about how many Indian and Pakistani brands are using chintz print today without having the slightest knowledge of the fabric’s unique history. He also had a message for those wondering ‘what is extraordinary’ about Sonam’s coronation attire as he educated them on the print which he said was widely ‘used for linens, curtains and upholstery fabrics” in the Indian subcontinent. Sharing a photo of Sonam outfitting a vintage chintz print garment, Aamir wrote on Instagram, “Read a comment under this photo of Sonam Kapoor saying what’s amazing about it. It looks like a bed sheet. Eh well, the thing is those ‘chintz’ prints now commonly used for bed sheets, curtains and upholstery, its origin was the cheent along the indian coromandel coast (cheent in hindi meaning spotted Once highly prized around the world, chintz has helped revolutionize fashion and design globally. He then wrote about the history of the fabric. Before Europe claimed these prints, a plain weave glazed cotton fabric was printed or painted in bright colors and traded across the seas for decades. Europeans adopted “Indian” design to make their homes lush with vibrant colors of madder and indigo representing exotic flora and fauna, which was a necessity given that the weather outside was often gray and cloudy. Until the 17th century, the trade in these Indian printed cottons flourished, then European fabric manufacturers protested and even revolted against the mottled and spotted cottons made by pagans and pagans. Colonial companies banned cotton from India, which led to the production of imitation chintz in the Netherlands, Britain and France. It was only then that patterns and designs were slowly created to depict European birds and plants. Speaking in more detail about the significance of Sonam’s designer dress and how she wore it for the coronation was “a full circle moment”, Aamir wrote, “Some scholars believe that chintz began to be used for clothing when maids received old or damaged household textiles, Many turf brands use these prints today in Pakistan, many not having the slightest knowledge of the unique history of this fabric. Now, with Sonam Kapoor wearing it, “it is indeed a full circle moment” quoting Deepthi Sasidharan (@lampglow) and Susan Thomas (@afsarnama) here across the border. A fabric that has been dispossessed of the natives, is here reclaimed and recontextualized.” Reacting to her lengthy post, Sonam wrote in the comments section, “Thank you for seeing the whole point of this. Anamika designed the print.” According to a recent report from Vogue India, while Sonam’s dress was designed by Emilia Wickstead, Anamika Khanna contributed the calico-inspired print to complete the entire image. The report adds that the Indian designer drew inspiration from 17th and 18th century calico prints, which were a commonly traded commodity between India and the UK in the past. After her long hiatus from acting, Sonam Kapoor is ready to make a comeback with Shome Makhijas Blind. It will be her first film since giving birth to son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja last August.

