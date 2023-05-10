Fun, fashion and function in the latest roundup of new products





A look With 12 optical styles and a sun style, the spring/summer collection of MONOQOL includes Time After Time, a 3D printed ode to 80s pop icon Cyndi Lauper. monoqool.com Price on request Take the plane new from MAI JIMthe Aeko is a light and wide aviator that is Rx-able from +3.00 to -5.50. mauijim.com $299 Advertisement Smart moves Developed with DIMS technology to slow the progression of myopia in children, the MiYOSMART solar range from HOYA includes photochromic lenses (Chameleon) and polarized lenses (Sunbird). www.hoyavision.com Price on request Perfect fit Combining advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision technology, VERO‘s EyeSize takes exact facial measurements using hundreds of data points via phone or computer, which will reduce feedback while improving the in-office experience for patients. veero.ai Price on request Freedom Mode With 19 sunglasses and 12 optical styles, the Spring/Summer collection of ROBERTO CAVALLI celebrates the brand’s signature look elements, including the three-dimensional freedom motif that defines the SRC010M. derigo.us From $367 party time Celebrating its 50th anniversary with a capsule collection filled with hot pink, VOGUE GLASSES introduces styles such as the wide-spoke 0VO5409S (l) and geometric 0VO5361S (r). my.luxottica.com Price on request Advertisement coastal life new from COSTAthe women’s bio-resin Aleta (shown) and unisex mainsail prevent fogging with vented Hydrolite nose pads and keep out light with side micro-shields and top hood. b2b.costadelmar.com Price on request moments of reflection The spring/summer collection of MARK ROBERT — Reflections — is handcrafted in Japan and includes the RMNYC 5032 Sun and RMNYC 1037 Optics. morgenthalfrederics.com From $550

