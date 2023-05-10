More than a white dress Find a wedding dress and myself

Twenty-six years after immigrating to Los Angeles from Kishinev, Moldova as a Jewish refugee, I returned to my hometown for the first time in search of a wedding dress. It was a journey that started before I was born and in some ways didn’t end when I landed in Los Angeles.

When my mother got married in Soviet-era Moldova in 1989, she wore an American-made dress, a wedding gift from my father’s distant cousins ​​in Philadelphia. This was incredibly unusual at a time when only a few clothing manufacturers were allowed to sell to the insular Soviet Union, and most women’s wedding dresses featured the same designs as their peers. In my mother’s story, hordes of women outside City Hall begged to buy the dress on her back as she and my father made their way to their reception. She ended up selling her dress and veil two days after her wedding, to a woman who hadn’t even tried them on.

My mother’s wedding dress was a long-sleeved white lace number with a train that looked like merengue. It featured shoulder pads and beaded flowers, which my mother wore with a complementary beaded necklace and a jeweled veil clip. She was carrying a bouquet of red roses which, even in the sepia-toned photos, popped against the white of her dress. She was 20 years old. My father, 23, was dressed in a tuxedo that my maternal grandmother had borrowed from a member of the Moldovan Symphony Orchestra.

Ruth Madievsky

Two years earlier, my parents had met at university where my mother was studying pharmacy and my father medicine. After a year of dating, my mom boldly asked when my dad was planning on proposing. Her light-eyed confidence at 19 was unimaginable when I was her age. Even though I was 19 when I started dating my husband, I was not at all ready to plan the rest of my life. We got engaged eight years ago, just after my 27th birthday. After taking me to lunch and seeing a photography exhibit, Adam proposed to me at my favorite independent LA bookstore, Skylight Books, under the Ficus tree blooming in the center of the store.

We opted for a two-year commitment, partly because Adam was starting graduate school, and partly because the choices available to us were overwhelming. We could get married in a synagogue, or in a campground with a working Ferris wheel, or in an aquarium between walls of rainbow fish. I could wear a white dress or a magenta patent leather romper. These are not assumptions, but real considerations that I made. During this time, my parents’ choices, like those of most Soviet citizens except the very wealthy, were functionally limited to getting married in a restaurant or in a family home. The ramshackle local synagogue, which my family felt insecure at while living under state-sanctioned anti-Semitism, was not even a consideration. My parents opted for a popular hotel restaurant with a security guard (who conveniently disappeared when a group of local troublemakers burst into the reception demanding a cut of their wedding gifts).

Despite the abundance of choices in front of me, I didn’t like any of the American wedding dresses I tried on. There was the smoky gray dress with flower appliques that made my boobs look amazing, but having it constantly advertised on social media made me feel like a McDress. There was the tight Grecian dress that weighed a million pounds, and the very thin white and silver dress that barely concealed my nipples. My mom and I flew from boutique to boutique, sipping champagne as their staff stuffed me into one taste-revealing outfit after another. All were beautiful and none was right.

An American wedding that pays homage to my roots

My wedding was going to be quite untraditional from a post-Soviet point of view. Our venue was a family farm, where guests could feed the alpacasa away from the banquet halls dripping with white roses and crystal chandeliers at recent family weddings I had attended. We wouldn’t be serving beef stroganoff or Olivier salad. Our band wouldn’t play Russian-speaking hits (sorry, Alla Pugacheva and J.Lo). I wasn’t sad about how American our picks were, but I didn’t want my ethnicity erased either. I had walked that tightrope of identity countless times by then, but it has never been easier.

I grew up primarily in Los Angeles since the age of two, straddling two distinct cultures. The life we ​​left behind was evoked with a mixture of bitterness and nostalgia. The Soviet Union was a terrible place to be a Jew; god, was the delicious fruit. Our community supported each other; the only way out was to save bribes. We spoke Russian, but we weren’t Russian. We lived in Moldova, but we were not Moldovans, because Jews were excluded from belonging to national identities. I grew up with no words for who I was and no discreet place to call home.

When I had the opportunity to return to Moldova with my parents for the first time in 2019, I was obsessed with the idea of ​​finding my wedding dress there. I hoped that reenacting the reverse of my mother’s experience of wearing a dress from Moldova while she wore one from America might help weave together the disparate parts of my identity.

Tyler Branch Photography Inc

We spent five days visiting my parents’ childhood friends and old haunts. The restaurant where my parents got married has long been abandoned. Loose wires hung from the ceiling, the floor was a mess of weeds and broken cement. We spent time at my parents’ medical school, in our worn-out old apartment complex, in the spooky Jewish cemetery where my ancestors are buried. Dense jungle weeds and cracked tombstones, some of which were neglected and weather-worn to the point of being unreadable, rendered our family tradition about survival under state-sanctioned anti-Semitism and Soviet terror more real than a dress ever could. I felt like everyone buried there had been forgotten, although my parents assured me that they paid a gardener to tidy up the graves of our ancestors every month. By the time we went shopping the next day, the idea that a wedding dress could tie together the fragments between the life left behind by my family and the one I’ve so widely enjoyed in the United States seemed laughable to me.

Finding the dress carried an inordinate weight

There was seriousness in visiting the three bridal shops that my mother’s childhood best friend’s daughter picked out. My family was gone; his family remained. We were three girls from Moldova, but my mother and I were half-helpless tourists in the place we once called home. When I slipped into a floaty white dress embroidered with velvet polka dots, its deep V bodice, I knew I had found this one. But it wasn’t the euphoric moment I expected. Finding my wedding dress in the town where I was born, surrounded by the ghosts of the life I left behind, was bittersweet and very charged.

Thirty years ago, My father had to serve in the Soviet army to earn one of the coveted places in medical schools open to Jews. Thirty years before, my great-grandfather had been assassinated as an enemy of the state. Twenty years earlier, my late grandfather’s wife fled Moldova at the start of World War II and nearly died in a bombing. I will never forget the way she described the explosion of her family’s cow. She was 3 years old. The extremity of details like this haunted me long after I returned to the United States. My wedding dress could never just be a wedding dress with these stories woven into its fabric.

Beyond acquiring my wedding dress, the trip inspired much of my forthcoming first novel, . It’s a coming-of-age tale of a young woman dealing with intergenerational trauma and her budding homosexuality, with the help of a supposedly psychic Jewish refugee from Moldova. It is also about difficult family dynamics, dependency and learning to assert oneself. Partly set in Moldova, the novel became a container for family stories that I otherwise feared I would lose.

Between the pandemic ravaging Moldova and the region’s instability due to Russia’s genocidal war in Ukraine, I don’t know when it will be safe to visit my hometown again. Several people I spent time with there fled, and my late grandfather’s wife died of COVID-19. Researcher Svetlana Boyms’ definition of nostalgia as the longing for a home that doesn’t exist or never existed is truer than ever.

I doubt that longing will ever end, but I’ve made a home in its dull pain. There is no solution to the in-between of being diasporic. Connecting with other immigrants and learning that I am not alone in this feeling has been deeply healing, as has writing about the diasporic experience, both in my novel and somewhere else. I stopped looking for a clever descriptor of my identity. Post-Soviet American Jew is where I’ve landed so far. And I no longer expect physical objects like a wedding dress to stick me back together. Why should I? I’m not broke.

Originally from Moldova, Ruth Madievsky lives in Los Angeles. Her first novel comes out in July.