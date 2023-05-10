Fashion
More than a white dress Find a wedding dress and myself
Twenty-six years after immigrating to Los Angeles from Kishinev, Moldova as a Jewish refugee, I returned to my hometown for the first time in search of a wedding dress. It was a journey that started before I was born and in some ways didn’t end when I landed in Los Angeles.
When my mother got married in Soviet-era Moldova in 1989, she wore an American-made dress, a wedding gift from my father’s distant cousins in Philadelphia. This was incredibly unusual at a time when only a few clothing manufacturers were allowed to sell to the insular Soviet Union, and most women’s wedding dresses featured the same designs as their peers. In my mother’s story, hordes of women outside City Hall begged to buy the dress on her back as she and my father made their way to their reception. She ended up selling her dress and veil two days after her wedding, to a woman who hadn’t even tried them on.
My mother’s wedding dress was a long-sleeved white lace number with a train that looked like merengue. It featured shoulder pads and beaded flowers, which my mother wore with a complementary beaded necklace and a jeweled veil clip. She was carrying a bouquet of red roses which, even in the sepia-toned photos, popped against the white of her dress. She was 20 years old. My father, 23, was dressed in a tuxedo that my maternal grandmother had borrowed from a member of the Moldovan Symphony Orchestra.
More Good Housekeeping
Two years earlier, my parents had met at university where my mother was studying pharmacy and my father medicine. After a year of dating, my mom boldly asked when my dad was planning on proposing. Her light-eyed confidence at 19 was unimaginable when I was her age. Even though I was 19 when I started dating my husband, I was not at all ready to plan the rest of my life. We got engaged eight years ago, just after my 27th birthday. After taking me to lunch and seeing a photography exhibit, Adam proposed to me at my favorite independent LA bookstore, Skylight Books, under the Ficus tree blooming in the center of the store.
We opted for a two-year commitment, partly because Adam was starting graduate school, and partly because the choices available to us were overwhelming. We could get married in a synagogue, or in a campground with a working Ferris wheel, or in an aquarium between walls of rainbow fish. I could wear a white dress or a magenta patent leather romper. These are not assumptions, but real considerations that I made. During this time, my parents’ choices, like those of most Soviet citizens except the very wealthy, were functionally limited to getting married in a restaurant or in a family home. The ramshackle local synagogue, which my family felt insecure at while living under state-sanctioned anti-Semitism, was not even a consideration. My parents opted for a popular hotel restaurant with a security guard (who conveniently disappeared when a group of local troublemakers burst into the reception demanding a cut of their wedding gifts).
Despite the abundance of choices in front of me, I didn’t like any of the American wedding dresses I tried on. There was the smoky gray dress with flower appliques that made my boobs look amazing, but having it constantly advertised on social media made me feel like a McDress. There was the tight Grecian dress that weighed a million pounds, and the very thin white and silver dress that barely concealed my nipples. My mom and I flew from boutique to boutique, sipping champagne as their staff stuffed me into one taste-revealing outfit after another. All were beautiful and none was right.
An American wedding that pays homage to my roots
My wedding was going to be quite untraditional from a post-Soviet point of view. Our venue was a family farm, where guests could feed the alpacasa away from the banquet halls dripping with white roses and crystal chandeliers at recent family weddings I had attended. We wouldn’t be serving beef stroganoff or Olivier salad. Our band wouldn’t play Russian-speaking hits (sorry, Alla Pugacheva and J.Lo). I wasn’t sad about how American our picks were, but I didn’t want my ethnicity erased either. I had walked that tightrope of identity countless times by then, but it has never been easier.
I grew up primarily in Los Angeles since the age of two, straddling two distinct cultures. The life we left behind was evoked with a mixture of bitterness and nostalgia. The Soviet Union was a terrible place to be a Jew; god, was the delicious fruit. Our community supported each other; the only way out was to save bribes. We spoke Russian, but we weren’t Russian. We lived in Moldova, but we were not Moldovans, because Jews were excluded from belonging to national identities. I grew up with no words for who I was and no discreet place to call home.
When I had the opportunity to return to Moldova with my parents for the first time in 2019, I was obsessed with the idea of finding my wedding dress there. I hoped that reenacting the reverse of my mother’s experience of wearing a dress from Moldova while she wore one from America might help weave together the disparate parts of my identity.
We spent five days visiting my parents’ childhood friends and old haunts. The restaurant where my parents got married has long been abandoned. Loose wires hung from the ceiling, the floor was a mess of weeds and broken cement. We spent time at my parents’ medical school, in our worn-out old apartment complex, in the spooky Jewish cemetery where my ancestors are buried. Dense jungle weeds and cracked tombstones, some of which were neglected and weather-worn to the point of being unreadable, rendered our family tradition about survival under state-sanctioned anti-Semitism and Soviet terror more real than a dress ever could. I felt like everyone buried there had been forgotten, although my parents assured me that they paid a gardener to tidy up the graves of our ancestors every month. By the time we went shopping the next day, the idea that a wedding dress could tie together the fragments between the life left behind by my family and the one I’ve so widely enjoyed in the United States seemed laughable to me.
Finding the dress carried an inordinate weight
There was seriousness in visiting the three bridal shops that my mother’s childhood best friend’s daughter picked out. My family was gone; his family remained. We were three girls from Moldova, but my mother and I were half-helpless tourists in the place we once called home. When I slipped into a floaty white dress embroidered with velvet polka dots, its deep V bodice, I knew I had found this one. But it wasn’t the euphoric moment I expected. Finding my wedding dress in the town where I was born, surrounded by the ghosts of the life I left behind, was bittersweet and very charged.
Thirty years ago, My father had to serve in the Soviet army to earn one of the coveted places in medical schools open to Jews. Thirty years before, my great-grandfather had been assassinated as an enemy of the state. Twenty years earlier, my late grandfather’s wife fled Moldova at the start of World War II and nearly died in a bombing. I will never forget the way she described the explosion of her family’s cow. She was 3 years old. The extremity of details like this haunted me long after I returned to the United States. My wedding dress could never just be a wedding dress with these stories woven into its fabric.
Beyond acquiring my wedding dress, the trip inspired much of my forthcoming first novel, Night pharmacy. It’s a coming-of-age tale of a young woman dealing with intergenerational trauma and her budding homosexuality, with the help of a supposedly psychic Jewish refugee from Moldova. It is also about difficult family dynamics, dependency and learning to assert oneself. Partly set in Moldova, the novel became a container for family stories that I otherwise feared I would lose.
Between the pandemic ravaging Moldova and the region’s instability due to Russia’s genocidal war in Ukraine, I don’t know when it will be safe to visit my hometown again. Several people I spent time with there fled, and my late grandfather’s wife died of COVID-19. Researcher Svetlana Boyms’ definition of nostalgia as the longing for a home that doesn’t exist or never existed is truer than ever.
I doubt that longing will ever end, but I’ve made a home in its dull pain. There is no solution to the in-between of being diasporic. Connecting with other immigrants and learning that I am not alone in this feeling has been deeply healing, as has writing about the diasporic experience, both in my novel and somewhere else. I stopped looking for a clever descriptor of my identity. Post-Soviet American Jew is where I’ve landed so far. And I no longer expect physical objects like a wedding dress to stick me back together. Why should I? I’m not broke.
Originally from Moldova, Ruth Madievsky lives in Los Angeles. Her first novel Night pharmacy comes out in July. This essay is part of a series spotlighting the Good Housekeeping Book Club, you can join the conversation and discover more of our favorite book recommendations.
Writer
Ruth Madievsky is a novelist, poet and essayist living in Los Angeles and the author of Night pharmacy. His work appears in The Atlantic, The Los Angeles Times, Harper’s Bazaar, Tin House, Guernica, them, Plowshares, The American Poetry Review, The Kenyon Review, Literary Hub, Poem-A-Day and elsewhere. When not writing, she works as a clinical pharmacist specializing in HIV and primary care.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/a43568688/author-essay-wedding-dress-shopping/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Shubman Gill invites you to a table tennis game, are you interested?
- More than a white dress Find a wedding dress and myself
- Google and OpenAI Limit AI Research Publications as Competition Intensifies
- Pakistani judge rules Imran Khan can be detained for 8 days
- Italy set to abandon New Silk Road project as ties with China fray
- Donald Trump is now the first former president to be convicted of sexual abuse
- Discussion on ways to deepen bilateral cooperation: PM Modi on his meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister
- Indonesia urges Southeast Asia to play central role in world peace, economic growth
- UK’s first baby born with DNA from 3 parents via IVF procedure
- Kang actor Jonathan Majors faces one-year sentence in assault case
- Hockey India names 18-member Indian Junior Women’s Team for Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023
- Fun, fashion and function in the latest roundup of new products